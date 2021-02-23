Catalyze Dallas Founder and Managing Director Joe D'Cruz Named to Board of Directors for The Center for Advanced Defense Studies

Using advanced technology and highly trained analysts, C4ADS integrates and interprets data from diverse languages, regions, and sources, incorporating its own field research from conflict zones and fragile states. Engaging with local and international audiences, C4ADS' analysis covers topics including Corruption, Environmental Crime, Human Trafficking, Proliferation Networks, and Supply Chain Security.

"Joe is a welcome addition to our Board given his passion for national security, his background in effective business management, and his experience building productive connections between the public and private sectors," said David Johnson, Executive Director of C4ADS. "As we look ahead into the 21st Century, we recognize that we need committed, ethical leaders with a strong background in innovation, technology, and markets to create real impact. Joe will be instrumental in growing our influence and furthering our work."

Other members of C4ADS' Board of Directors serving with D'Cruz include:

Richard Wirt, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board, Intel Senior Fellow, former Vice President and General Manager of Intel Corporation's Software and Solutions Group, former Chief Technology Officer for In-Q-Tel

Hon. April H. Foley, former US Ambassador to Hungary and former First Vice President of the Export Import Bank of the United States

Newton Howard, Ph.D., HDR, founder and first chairman of C4ADS, director of the Computational Neurosciences Lab at Oxford, the Synthetic Intelligence Lab at MIT, and professor at Georgetown University. Dr. Howard is also CEO of Ni2o, a leader in the field of brain-computer interface

LTG (Ret.) David P. Fridovich, retired Lieutenant General and senior Green Beret. LTG Fridovich served in the army for 37 years, including as Deputy Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command

John Callery, SSA, Supervisory Special Agent at the Department of Justice with over 26 years of experience in law enforcement

Hon. Sue Kelly, former member of Congress for 19th District of New York, served on the House Committees on Financial Services, Small Business, and Transportation and Infrastructure

Sergey Kanareykin, entrepreneur and technologist, and former Chief Technical Officer of C4ADS

John Pearce, director of business development at SOC-US with over 30 years of experience within the defense and intelligence communities

As founder and managing director of Catalyze Dallas, D'Cruz builds scalable businesses by commercializing promising innovations licensed or purchased from some of the world's most respected defense companies. He also serves on the Board of Metro Aerospace, a leader in the reduction of fuel consumption and carbon emissions on a variety of military and commercial aircraft, and is a board member and executive chairman of Alpine Advanced Materials, a pioneer in lightweight thermoplastic nanocomposites.

Catalyze Dallas works with defense companies to unleash the full value and potential of their investments in innovation, helping partners see their innovations commercialized and more widely applied. The Catalyze model accelerates time-to-market for key technologies, which then helps inspire and retain innovators as they realize the fulfillment of their products in actual commercial applications.

About Catalyze Dallas

About C4ADS

C4ADS is a non-profit digital-age think tank dedicated to providing data-driven analysis and evidence-based reporting on global conflict and transnational security issues. Designed to remain agile in an environment where illicit actors are inter-connected, globalized, and deeply embedded in international systems of finance, commerce, and transportation, C4ADS uses cutting-edge technologies to manage, integrate, and analyze disparate data. C4ADS produces compelling analysis and engages with local and international audiences to empower global security and prosperity. In doing so, they fill a critical gap left by traditional public sector and profit-driven institutions to move beyond advocacy to action.

