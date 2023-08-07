CATALYZE DALLAS NAMES NICK BROWN PRINCIPAL

DALLAS, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas has named Nick Brown as Principal in an executive corporate development role that will have him working closely with the company's investors and Fortune 100 partners to identify the most promising intellectual property for spinout. Brown is an accomplished executive with investment experience across the industries where Catalyze works to commercialize novel technology with its proven turnkey model.

"As a professional, Nick has demonstrated the ability to identify and finance innovative ventures, and as a decorated Marine Corps veteran, he has distinguished himself as a proven leader," said Joe D'Cruz, Managing Director of Catalyze. "Catalyze sits at the intersection of the public and private sector, which is why Nick is ideally suited to grow our investor base and portfolio of companies, which has deep roots with global defense contractors as well as the Fortune 100."

Most recently, Brown was the Director of Investor Relations at Pickering Energy Partners, cultivating strong relationships with large family and multi-family offices, as well as high net worth investors. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director at Cushing Asset Management, where he successfully raised more than $2 billion across various funds. He started his civilian career as an energy investment banking analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch after serving four years in the United States Marine Corps. Brown received multiple commendations and a Purple Heart during combat operations while leading Marines through two tours in Iraq. He graduated from Southern Methodist University with a B.B.A. in Finance and Accounting.

Catalyze has already launched three successful companies: Almaden Genomics, which is accelerating the pace of genomic discovery; Alpine Advanced Materials, which delivers high-performance lightweight custom-engineered parts to the aerospace, defense, commercial space and industrial industries; and Metro Aerospace, a leader in delivering certified 3D printed components to the aerospace industry.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, monetizing significant investments in innovation. Partnering with more than a dozen of the most respected industry leaders, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting only the most promising for spin-out into entrepreneurial portfolio companies. Catalyze provides investors with founder's ownership in the portfolio, a highly risk reduced and well priced investment model compared to traditional venture and private equity. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

