CATALYZE DALLAS NAMES WILLIAM CERVIN PRINCIPAL

DALLAS, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyze Dallas has named William Cervin as Principal, an executive leadership role whereby he will act as interim CEO to stand up new companies within the Catalyze portfolio, which currently includes Alpine Advanced Materials, Almaden Genomics, and Metro Aerospace. Catalyze accelerates commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the Fortune 100 to unleash the full value and potential of their R&D investments in technology.

In addition to an impressive career on the private side, William Cervin, Principal at Catalyze Dallas, has led international teams in various political and civilian capacities in The White House, the Pentagon, the U.S. Embassy Kabul, and the Defense Intelligence Agency.

"William has leadership experience across defense, intelligence, SaaS, cloud infrastructure, fintech, politics and even coworking spaces – and has proven himself adept at starting, innovating, and growing successful teams and companies," said Tricia D'Cruz, Managing Director of Catalyze. "As Catalyze enters our next stage of growth, William will accelerate our signature turnkey commercialization model for founding new companies, which increases Catalyze's unique value to our investors."

Before joining Catalyze, Cervin founded and led a pioneering B2B2C fintech company that facilitated tens of millions in sales for its customers and automated risk underwriting for enterprises. In 2013, he co-authored a patent in computer vision and machine learning, and later architected a blockchain-based identity sharing and revocation protocol. He has worked for Silicon Valley Bank's Cleantech Practice and Government Relations teams in Palo Alto, and also co-founded and launched an international cleantech angel investment forum in Barcelona to help fund European cleantech companies.

Prior to that, he worked as both a Presidential Appointee and civilian at the Department of Defense, serving on several joint task forces addressing counterterrorism, counternarcotics, border security, and terrorist financing. He also worked at The White House Office of Political Affairs, where he drafted political briefings read directly by the President of the United States and his Cabinet Secretaries.

Cervin graduated from Texas A&M University's Dwight Look College of Engineering with a B.S. in Industrial Distribution, and received his MBA from ESADE Business School in Barcelona, Spain.

Partnering with more than a dozen Fortune 100 clients, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting the most promising for spinout. Catalyze has already launched three successful companies: Almaden Genomics, which is accelerating the pace of genomic discovery; Alpine Advanced Materials, which delivers high-performance lightweight custom-engineered parts to the aerospace, defense, commercial space and industrial industries; and Metro Aerospace, a leader in delivering certified 3D printed components to the aerospace industry.

About Catalyze Dallas

Catalyze Dallas launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, monetizing significant investments in innovation. Partnering with more than a dozen of the most respected industry leaders, Catalyze assesses hundreds of technology assets and business units each year, selecting only the most promising for spin-out into entrepreneurial portfolio companies. Catalyze provides investors with founder's ownership in the portfolio, a highly risk reduced and well priced investment model compared to traditional venture and private equity. For more information, visit www.catalyzedallas.com.

