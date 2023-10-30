Catamaran Market to grow by USD 536.1 million from 2023 to 2028, market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Aeroyacht Ltd., African Cats B.V. and Aquila, many more

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The catamaran market is estimated to grow by USD 536.1 million from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.36%. The catamaran market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer catamaran market are Aeroyacht Ltd., African Cats B.V., Aquila, Baraca Planet S.L., Bavaria Yachtbau GmbH, CATANA Group, Fountaine Pajot SA, Gemini Catamarans, Grand Large Yachting group, Groupe Beneteau, Kinetic Catamarans, Pedigree Cats Inc., Privilege Catamarans America, Roberston and Caine, Scape Yachts, Seawind Catamarans Group, The Matrix, Travelopia Group, VOYAGE Yachts, and World Cat. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Catamaran Market 2024-2028

Company Offering:

African Cats B.V: The company offers catamaran such as comfortable lightweight performance leisure catamarans through epoxy resin infusion for comfortable seats.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America accounts for 59% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of recreational water sports and leisure activities in the region is significantly contributing to the market growth in the region. In addition, factors including the economic growth of the country in the last decade, increasing consumer confidence, and technological innovations by catamaran manufacturers drive the market growth in the region.

Impactful driver- Growing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI)

Growing population of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) Key Trend - Increase in recreational tourism

- Increase in recreational tourism Major Challenges - High total cost of ownership of catamarans

Market Segmentation

The market growth by the sailing catamarans segment is significant during the forecast period. This segment is generally used in passenger transport for ferrying people from different places. In addition, these boats offer a luxurious and comfortable experience to the passengers. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of sailing as a sport, along with the increasing trend of eco-tourism and adventure travel is fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn drives the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing disposable income and rising popularity among millennials increase the demand for sailing catamarans for leisure and commercial purposes. Therefore, all such factors will propel the growth of the sailing catamaran segment over the forecast year,

Catamaran Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Germany, Italy, and UK

