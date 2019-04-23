Catamaran Resource Center Opens Near Baton Rouge

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catamaran Industrial Services, a division of Catamaran Solutions, announced the opening of a Resource Center in Gonzales, Louisiana. Located at 1425 South Purpera Avenue, the facility will act as a center for Catamaran's staffing, onboarding, training and testing activities.

"The Gonzales resource center embodies our commitment to providing skilled, qualified employees to our clients as quickly and efficiently as possible," said E. Chip Ray, Chief Executive Officer. "Our staffing and recruiting team has a vast network of qualified craft workers available to meet project demands throughout the Americas."

In addition to staffing support, the Gonzales resource center will provide our local customers with access to a range of resources and equipment to support their planned work requirements and provide immediate response for emergency unscheduled maintenance.

About Catamaran Solutions, Inc.

Catamaran is a provider of construction, fabrication, turnaround, maintenance and repair services to clients in the commercial, light and heavy industrial markets. With resources throughout the Americas, Catamaran has the talent and experience necessary to be your partner, now and into the future. Our culture focuses on using innovative technologies to provide customers with an unparalleled level of service. For more information, visit www.CatamaranSolutions.com.

SOURCE Catamaran Solutions

