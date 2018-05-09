CataMetrics Management Expands Offering with Riskalyze's Autopilot Technology

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Riskalyze, the leading risk-alignment platform, announced today its expanded offering with CataMetrics Management, LLC ("CataMetricsTM"), a provider of white-labeled investment solutions for advisors, by adding Riskalyze's Autopilot technology, the multi-custodial account platform.

Autopilot will integrate with CataSelect, CataMetrics' white-labeled, subscription-based model-portfolio program, providing advisors a full digital stack of investment-management solutions for a low, flat monthly-fee. The joint solution will eliminate AUM-based platform fees and manager fees, simplifying client billing and reducing client costs. Advisors will also be able to incorporate their existing CataMetrics account in subscribed models to stay in alignment with Riskalyze's Autopilot technology.

"Advisors are seeking technology tools that allow them to reduce costs and increase scale efficiently while also personalizing the experience," said Erik Olsen, co-founder of CataMetrics, "We are excited to be offering Riskalyze products, particularly Autopilot which gives advisors the ability to automate client accounts with a click. The combination of our two subscription-based offerings lets advisors build their business while reducing their cost base."

Advisors participating in the CataSelect program will be able to leverage Autopilot's One-Click Fiduciary™ technology to surface the actions advisors need to take with their accounts at the right time. If investment models on the platform change, the advisor can choose to push those changes across their accounts in an instant.

"It's been great to watch advisors use CataMetrics' solutions and the Risk Number to empower fearless investing," said Aaron Klein, CEO at Riskalyze. "Now, we can't wait to see these advisors' put the hassles of their businesses on Autopilot and focus on what matters most—their clients."

For more information and a guided tour through the platform, Riskalyze and CataMetrics encourage participation in a joint webinar: https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/3011028376255625217

About Riskalyze

Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world's first Risk Alignment Platform, empowers advisors to automate client accounts with Autopilot, delivers the first risk-centric 401K experience with Riskalyze Retirement Solutions, and enables enterprises to develop real-time visibility, increase revenue, spot issues and navigate changing fiduciary rules with Compliance Cloud. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs, asset managers, custodians and clearing firms use the Riskalyze platform to empower the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.

About CataMetrics

CataMetrics, through its CataSelect subscription investment management offering, provides an evolution to outsourced investment management with a value proposition that can dramatically reduce the cost of accessing professional investment management expertise. This new approach uses the latest technology to provide a streamlined workflow and offers an enhanced branding experience for advisers and their retail investors.

