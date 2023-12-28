CATAN Studio™ Introduces CATAN - New Energies: A Modern, Sustainability-Focused Twist on the Classic Strategy Game

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CATAN Studio™ proudly announces its forthcoming game, CATAN – New Energies, ushering players into the 21st century with a compelling blend of strategy, sustainability, and societal progress. The game challenges players to navigate a pivotal crossroads in the island of Catan's history, set in the modern day.

Gone are the days of the island's pre industrial past: the modern Catan demands energy to fuel its growth. However, the specter of pollution looms large, threatening to disrupt resource production and causing disasters. CATAN – New Energies seamlessly merges the beloved gameplay of classic CATAN with a contemporary twist, presenting players with a poignant choice: spend resources to invest in clean, sustainable energy or opt for cheaper, yet environmentally damaging, fossil fuels.

"Gaming has an incredible power to reflect real-world challenges and inspire thoughtful conversations," says Benjamin Teuber, managing director at CATAN GmbH and co-designer of the game. He and his father, Klaus Teuber, completed the gameplay design of New Energies before the famed founder died earlier this year.

"As we designed this game, my dad said, 'A game is an experience—not a lecture.' Therefore, we are not telling players how to act best; we're inviting them to learn and draw their own conclusions through play," he said.

In the beginning of the game, players might start with building fossil fuel power plants which enable quick growth but cause pollution disruptions. However, as players change them to renewable plants throughout the course of the game, rewards replace pollution events, incentivizing environmental consciousness.

As with all CATAN games, there are multiple paths to victory and true to real life, the "greenest" player does not always have to win. Yet, the eventual transition to green energy is crucial. Rising pollution levels demand collective mitigation. If left unchecked, high pollution levels trigger an early end of the game, in which case, the champion of sustainability emerges victorious.

CATAN – New Energies has been thoughtfully developed and produced to lower its impact. The English edition will be printed and assembled in the United States using sustainable wood and paper sources and no plastic components.

Combining captivating gameplay mechanics with a powerful sustainability narrative, this release demonstrates CATAN's commitment to fostering meaningful experiences that inspire important conversations. It's poised not only to engage seasoned CATAN enthusiasts and newcomers but also to resonate with a global community dedicated to shaping a sustainable future.

Prepare to embark on a journey of strategy, conscience, and societal evolution with CATAN – New Energies. For more information about CATAN – New Energies, please visit catan.com .

ABOUT CATAN STUDIO

CATAN Studio publishes English-language CATAN analog board game products, produces engaging merchandise, and fosters community growth through organized play and events. Our dedicated team is devoted to building an enduring, positive, premium, values-based, global brand. Learn more at www.catanstudio.com .

ABOUT CATAN GMBH

CATAN GmbH is the IP owner of the popular CATAN® brand. Today, its primary product is the CATAN board game — a contemporary classic. The CATAN brand universe encompasses an array of expansions, extensions, scenarios, standalone games, digital adaptations, stories, merchandise and other consumer products. CATAN is available in over 40 languages and has sold over 40 million units worldwide since it was first published in 1995. Learn more at catan.com .

