CATAN Studio Introduces CATAN® - On the Road, a Fast-Paced CATAN Card Game Available April 3

A fast, fun, inexpensive CATAN experience for long-time fans and brand-new players alike

ROSSDORF, Germany, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CATAN GmbH, CATAN Studio, and asmodee are excited to announce CATAN® – On the Road™, a card game variation on the iconic multiplayer strategy game that helped shape modern tabletop gaming. Launching in retail stores on April 3, CATAN – On the Road is easy to learn, quick to play, and comes in a highly portable form factor, delivering a modern, travel-ready take on CATAN in just 15 minutes and for only $9.99 USD.

"On The Road gives players a great CATAN experience in a fast, fresh format," said Benjamin and Guido Teuber, Co-CEOs of CATAN GmbH. "Playing exclusively using cards makes On the Road easy to bring along wherever you go, and we hope it creates a great new gateway into our broader game portfolio for new players."

CATAN involves players building, trading, and planning their way to victory as they grow a shared island through smart resource choices and negotiation. On The Road keeps that core experience intact with a fast, portable design that enables play in new and interesting places and ways.

"We were looking for a fun way to experience the joy of the CATAN board game in an easy-to-learn and fast-to-play card game and came up with this new design which includes all the important CATAN elements of harvesting, trading, and building," said Benjamin Teuber, Co-CEO and the game's designer at CATAN GmbH. "I especially enjoy the tweak to trading, which makes this important aspect of CATAN into a whole new experience!"

With over 45 million global units sold to date in over 100 markets, CATAN has made its mark on the world of board games. First published in 1995 by KOSMOS in Germany, the game has seen five previous iterations. The sixth edition, launched in 2025, reintroduced CATAN with a new rulebook and refreshed art. Today, a dedicated international CATAN team strives to honor and build upon the legacy of the late Klaus Teuber, whose vision and creativity shaped this seminal game brand.

CATAN – On The Road brings the CATAN experience wherever players go, delivering a travel-ready way to play anytime, anywhere. For more information about CATAN – On The Road, please visit catan.com.

