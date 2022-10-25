CATAN World Championship Will Be Held in Malta November 19-20

80+ players from around the world converge for two days of competitive gameplay

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CATAN Studio is excited to announce that the best CATAN players from all over the world will gather in Valletta, Malta from November 18-20, 2022, to crown the next world champion during the 2022 CATAN World Championship.

CATAN World Championship 2018

"We are thrilled to be able to bring the best players from around the world to Malta to compete in two days of competitive gameplay," said Kelli Schmitz, Brand Development Director of CATAN Studio, "CATAN is the powerful, universal story of humanity's quest to explore the world, and by hosting the 2022 World Championship we are bringing that quest to life. Players will have to be clever, flexible and adaptable to bring home the champion title."

Co-hosted by CATAN Studio, Kosmos, and CATAN GmbH, the 2022 World Championship will be the first-time players have competed in a worldwide, in-person competition since 2018. The CATAN World Championship is typically held every two years, alternating between Kosmos and CATAN Studio as the primary hosts.

Fittingly set on a small island in the Mediterranean Sea, the event welcomes qualified players from around the world to compete for a stunning trophy and the bragging rights worthy of a strategy master. The defending champion, Quetzal Jimenez of Mexico, is set to return to the world stage for the 2022 World Championship.

Enthusiasts, fans, and everyday players will be able to watch the CATAN World Championship livestream at www.catan.com . The 2022 CATAN World Championship will be the largest championship event to date with qualifiers from 2019, 2021, and 2022 participating.

"One of the core messages of CATAN is that we can all grow and prosper peacefully," said CEO of CATAN GmbH, Benjamin Teuber, "In order to achieve prosperity, we must trade wisely with one another and help each other out."

Rooted in curiosity and adventure, CATAN is all about harvesting, negotiating, and growing fledgling settlements into thriving communities. CATAN's deep story is rooted in values, history, mystery, and mysticism. Guarding nature's core secrets, it invites virtually limitless exploration.

ABOUT CATAN STUDIO

CATAN Studio publishes English-language CATAN analog board game products, produces engaging merchandise, and fosters community growth through organized play and events. Our dedicated team is devoted to building an enduring, positive, premium, values-based, global brand. Learn more at www.catanstudio.com .

ABOUT CATAN GMBH

CATAN GmbH is the IP owner of the popular CATAN® brand. Today, its primary product is the CATAN board game — a contemporary classic. The CATAN brand universe encompasses an array of expansions, extensions, scenarios, standalone games, digital adaptations, stories, merchandise and other consumer products. CATAN is available in over 40 languages and has sold over 40 million units worldwide since it was first published in 1995.

ABOUT KOSMOS

KOSMOS is one of the most successful games publishers in the world. With "CATAN", "Ubongo" or "EXIT® — The Game", the Stuttgart-based media company has many award-winning classics and globally known brands in its range. Award-winning children's games, such as "Monsterfalle" and popular fantasy games, such as the cooperative "Legends of Andor" complete the wide range of board games. The games from KOSMOS are played in many countries around the world and have helped generate the success of German games in the US.

