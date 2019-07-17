Catapult Achieves Multiple Microsoft Gold and Silver Competencies

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, announced today that it has achieved 16 of 19 Microsoft competencies, demonstrating the breadth and depth of Catapult's expertise. With hundreds of thousands of partners in Microsoft's channel worldwide, less than one percent of partners have received the gold designation in Microsoft's partner ecosystem.

Catapult currently holds 13 Microsoft gold competencies and 3 silver competencies in the following areas:

Microsoft Gold Competencies

Application Development

Application Integration

Cloud Platform

Cloud Productivity

Collaboration & Content Communications

Data Analytics

Data Platform

Datacenter

DevOps

Enterprise Mobility Management

Messaging

Windows & Devices

Microsoft Silver Competencies

Cloud Business Applications

Cloud Customer Relationship Management

Small and Midmarket Cloud Solution Provider

Partners who demonstrate core capabilities in Microsoft technology areas are better equipped to meet customers' needs and deliver quality solutions in one or more area of their business. To earn either a Microsoft gold or silver competency, a partner must successfully pass rigorous criteria, including certification and sales requirements, multiple customer references, and more.

"Year after year, Catapult continues to reach new heights in the Microsoft partner ecosystem," said Mindy Russell, Catapult's Vice President of Marketing. "Not only in our ability to attain new competencies, but also in how we demonstrate success on behalf of our customers. In 2019, we were named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, finalist for two Partner of the Year awards as well as recognized for several other Microsoft awards."

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult Systems is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. This year, Catapult was named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, and a finalist for the Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year award, the Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year award, and the 2019 MSUS Partner Award Winner, Modern Workplace for Security and Compliance. Catapult imagines, builds, and sustains IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as sales offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City Metro, Seattle, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

