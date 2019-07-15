Catapult Announced as a Best Place to Work in San Antonio and Surrounding Area

SAN ANTONIO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, announced today that it has been selected as a "2019 Best Place to Work" in the small business category by the San Antonio Business Journal for San Antonio and the surrounding area. Over the years, Catapult has been recognized as a top workplace in each of its office locations around the United States.

The final ranking of the San Antonio area "2019 Best Places to Work" award will be announced at a luncheon Thursday, July 18 at the Pedrotti's North Wind Ranch in San Antonio, Texas. This recognition is due to Catapult's longstanding commitment to its employees, including factors such as a strong corporate culture, work/life balance, transparency, trust in its leadership as well as an environment that fosters career mobility and growth.

"It's such an honor to have been named one of the best places to work by the San Antonio Business Journal," said Jim Booth, Catapult's Gulf Coast Regional Vice President. "We have an incredibly hard-working team who is passionate about the work they do and they bring an immense amount of energy to our company culture. As we continue to grow, our employees will remain the driving force behind what makes Catapult a great place to work."

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult Systems is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. This year, Catapult was named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, and a finalist for the Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year award, the Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year award, and the 2019 MSUS Partner Award Winner, Modern Workplace for Security and Compliance. Catapult imagines, builds, and sustains IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as sales offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York City Metro, Seattle, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

