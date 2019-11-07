Catapult Announced as a Top 50 Best Place to Work in the Houston Area by Houston Business Journal

HOUSTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, announced today that it has been selected as a "2019 Best Place to Work" in the small business category by the Houston Business Journal. This is the first time that Catapult has been recognized as a "Best Place to Work" in Houston. In the past, Catapult has been recognized as a top workplace at several of its other locations throughout the United States.

A luncheon took place on Thursday, October 31 at the Marriot Marquis Hotel and recognized companies of all sizes, from a variety of industries. The "Best Place to Work" awards are based on factors including employee engagement, workplace satisfaction and employees' willingness to advocate for their employer. Catapult employees had the opportunity to rate the company on these factors giving Catapult a score of 93.66 out of 100.

"We're incredibly honored to have been named one of the best employers in the area," said Jim Booth, Catapult's Gulf Coast Regional Vice President. "A first for our Houston office, this recognition speaks volumes because our employees are contacted by a third party to get their honest feedback. As we grow the organization, we'll look for more ways to create a culture where our employees feel valued and can ultimately say that Catapult is a fun and rewarding place to work."

Catapult Systems is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. This year, Catapult was named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, and a finalist for the Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year award, the Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year award, and the 2019 MSUS Partner Award Winner, Modern Workplace for Security and Compliance. Catapult imagines, builds, and sustains IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, and Tampa, as well as sales offices in Chicago, New York City Metro, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

