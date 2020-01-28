Catapult Announces Promotions and New Hire to Narrative-Driven B2B Tech PR Team

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced two employee promotions and a new addition to its team. The new roles include Olivia Heel, promoted to senior account executive; Jacob Harvey, promoted to senior account coordinator; and, Meagan Boudreau, who has joined Catapult as an account coordinator.

Catapult's unique working environment and ample opportunities for advancement have fostered a highly experienced and knowledgeable team with an average employee tenure of nine years. Founded on a combination of hard work, talent, resiliency and service, Catapult has provided narrative-driven public relations and marketing services for more than 20 years to B2B tech clients, with a strong emphasis on software delivery, Agile and DevOps platforms.

"At Catapult, we aim to engage and empower our employees through a highly collaborative and team-focused environment with ample opportunities for advancement and growth," explained Terri Douglas, co-founder and principal at Catapult. "Our lean, close-knit and passionate team has cultivated a family-like culture that embraces each team member's unique talents. I'm really excited to see Olivia and Jacob step into larger roles within the agency and for Meagan to join the team."

In their new roles, Heel and Harvey will take on more responsibility and will increase visibility among clients. Heel, who joined Catapult in 2015, will have an expanded focus on client-facing activities and will assume a higher level, strategic role to help clients lead markets through content marketing, media and analyst relations, and social media marketing. Harvey, who has been with Catapult since October 2018, will increase his focus on writing client content, pitching news and more day-to-day client interaction.

"I am honored to be stepping into the role of senior account executive," said Olivia Heel. "For the past several years I have enjoyed strategically leading clients and driving the success of PR projects and campaigns. However, I would be remiss to leave out the support from the entire team at Catapult who has been instrumental in helping me grow into the PR professional I am today. This is an exciting new chapter and I look forward to the new opportunities the SAE role brings."

As an account coordinator, Boudreau will implement social media strategies, produce original art and content, and help the team with marketing initiatives. Prior to Catapult, Boudreau had social media and writing experience as a community outreach manager at Madewell and as a sustainability reporter for Arizona PBS.

"I am eager to take on the role of Senior Account Coordinator," said Jacob Harvey. "Over the past year, I've gained an immense amount of industry knowledge and I've seen how a properly executed PR program can drive business success for our clients. In any job, the success of the company depends not on individual efforts, but the collective work of a talented and passionate team. I'm fortunate to work with some of the best PR professionals in the business, and I owe this promotion to their expertise and dedicated teaching efforts."

Since 1999, Catapult has helped B2B tech firms lead market categories by owning a unique space - driven by an industry-focused narrative. Catapult's Strategic Narrative Marketing services help companies across the globe become industry drivers by evolving their positioning and messaging strategy through the creation of a cohesive narrative that is relevant and unique in the constantly changing tech world.

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

