CATAPULT Athletes Earn 24 Medals, Continuing Year of Championships

"We strive every day to find the improvements that unleash the full potential of all our athletes and teams, and we're proud to see our customers' hard work pay off on the world stage," says Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. "Following an unprecedented year of delayed and disrupted training, athletes were able to use our technology to continue to compete at the highest level and perform at their best."

The Catapult athletes earned eight gold medals, nine silver medals, and seven bronze medals overall. Most notable was the high-profile Women's Football Final between Sweden and Canada, where Canada won gold for the first time ever.

"Every four years, we're reminded of the global power of sports. These competitions are a showcase of what truly defines us as humans--our ability to succeed through hard work, grit, perseverance, and humility. We are truly inspired by all the athletes that competed this year," says Lopes.

The 24 podium placements in Tokyo come on the heels of a championship year for Catapult athletes on other major competition stages. From Wimbledon to Copa America to making NBA history in Milwaukee, Wis., the athletes using Catapult data and insights to unleash their potential are dominating competition around the world.

Athletes at elite levels rely on Catapult's wearable solution, Vector, for the most accurate and efficient data to empower critical decisions about performance, risk, and return to play. Vector is the world's smallest GNSS/LPS device, delivering live algorithms, communications, and enhanced functionality. Indoors and outdoors, Vector combines advanced GNSS capability with Catapult's ClearSky LPS to set new standards for tracking accuracy and reliability even in the most challenging environments.

In addition to wearable solutions, Catapult's video technology delivers leading video analysis to support key coaching and training decisions. Trusted by elite teams worldwide, Catapult's video solutions empower athletes and coaches to analyze performance in context, optimize play, avoid injury, and reduce the time it takes to return to play. Together Catapult solutions provide a comprehensive data profile of athletes across training and competition, empowering them to perform at their best no matter the level of play.

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on Earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, and quantify return to play. Catapult has over 340 staff based across 24 locations worldwide, working with more than 3,200 elite teams in 137 countries globally.

