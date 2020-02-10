Catapult Health Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification To Further Mitigate Risk In Third-Party Privacy, Security, And Compliance

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Health, a leading provider of onsite preventive healthcare, today announced that the following Catapult systems, locations and supporting infrastructure have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST: MedConnect, the Patient Portal, TechConnect, Remote Video Consult, Patient Appointment Scheduler hosted by AWS and the supporting infrastructure at the Dallas, Texas and San Antonio, Texas.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the Catapult Health systems listed above have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and are appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Catapult Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said David Michel, CEO at Catapult Health. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"The thoroughness of the HITRUST CSF Certification process was challenging, but appreciated," said Joseph Bell, Vice President of Technology at Catapult Health. "We are proud that our extensive efforts to protect our patients' privacy have been acknowledged."

"HITRUST is helping organizations ensure that the highest standards of information protection requirements are met when sensitive data is accessed or stored," stated Jeremy Huval, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "Catapult Health can be recognized as an organization that can be counted on for keeping information safe."

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health conducts preventive care checkups at the workplace using both onsite and telehealth resources. Patients receive their blood chemistry, depression screening and other test results in real time, in consultation with a board-certified Nurse Practitioner.

Contact: Lee Dukes

214-906-7035

lee@catapulthealth.com

SOURCE Catapult Health