Catapult Health Names Art Dickerson As Chief Revenue Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Health, the leading national provider of onsite preventive health checkups, welcomes Art Dickerson as Chief Revenue Officer. Mr. Dickerson's responsibilities include growing and leading the sales team, expanding Catapult's consulting firm relationships, and multiplying the Company's impressive client roster of large national employers.

"Art has an ideal combination of relationships, skills and abilities to lead our revenue generating team," said David Michel, President and CEO. "He is a seasoned business development executive with decades of experience. Art understands what motivates customers and influencers critical to Catapult's success."

"The delivery of preventive and primary care in America is broken," Michel continues. "It takes too long, costs too much, and is too inconvenient. Catapult's solution solves for each of these shortcomings and Art is the perfect ambassador to share our story on a national stage."

"This is a unique and powerful opportunity for me to contribute to disrupting healthcare delivery," said Dickerson. "While at the Consortium, I saw firsthand how many Blue Cross Blue Shield plans embraced Catapult, and the extremely high satisfaction rates and positive health outcomes of those employers who implemented Catapult's services. I'm eager to share Catapult's story and introduce many new large/jumbo employers to a solution that so many have been seeking."

The Company also welcomes six additional sales executives who will serve as Regional Directors/Vice Presidents in Catapult's newly formed West, Northwest, Midwest, Northeast, MidAtlantic and Southeast regions. "Our scalable platform is built, our solution is proven, and our Net Promoter Scores are world-class (Customer NPS = 91, Patient NPS = 78). This clearly indicates that it's time to grow our business and serve millions each year," comments Michel.

About Art Dickerson

Dickerson has been a trusted advisor to large/jumbo employers at leading firms like E&Y and Mercer where he served 17 years and was a Senior Partner. He was also a Senior Vice President for the national accounts arm of the Blue Cross Blue Shield system (Consortium Health Plans). Consortium is an independent company that provides marketing assistance to the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association and its independently licensed member companies.

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health conducts preventive care checkups at the workplace by uniquely combining onsite and telehealth resources. Patients receive their blood chemistry, depression screening and other test results in real time, in consultation with a board-certified Nurse Practitioner. CatapultHealth.com

