Catapult Health Promotes Julie Dimoulakis to President & COO

"Julie has earned the trust and confidence of our entire team and Board of Managers over the past nine plus years," said David Michel, Chairman and CEO of Catapult Health. "She joined Catapult during our very first month of operation in January of 2011, and her fingerprint can be found on most every aspect of our solution and processes."

"With the release of our VirtualCheckup this month, we are leveraging our telehealth expertise to bring preventive care to people anytime, anywhere – at work, at home, or on vacation – while maintaining the clinical depth of an office-based annual exam," Michel continues. "Julie's leadership skills, her passion for empowering others, and her unwavering commitment to always 'doing what's right' make her the perfect choice to lead Catapult as we transform the delivery of preventive and primary care in America."

"I am energized by the opportunity to expand my collaboration with such a talented and driven team," said Dimoulakis. "With so many physicians exiting primary care, there has never been a greater need for virtual solutions that meet people where they are and empower them to improve their health. Our people-centered culture, alongside our commitment to innovation, have positioned Catapult extremely well for the future."

About Julie Dimoulakis

Julie is a proven leader with two decades of experience in creating and executing successful, outcomes-driven employee health improvement initiatives. Her past experience in the planning and delivery of worksite wellness programs, along with her extensive experience in biometric screening services, have been instrumental in helping create and refine Catapult Health's worksite and virtual checkup solutions. Prior to joining Catapult Health in 2011, Julie held leadership roles at Viverae, Park Nicollet and Health Fitness Corporation.

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health is transforming the delivery of preventive and primary care through its VirtualCheckup™, a fully integrated digital solution available through employers and health plans nationwide. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn or at CatapultHealth.com.

