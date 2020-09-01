Catapult Health Releases VirtualCheckup To Provide Preventive Care, Anywhere

"Essilor is committed to giving our employees the tools they need to engage with and enable better health," said Ryan Murry, senior director of benefits, Essilor of America, Inc ., the world leader in ophthalmic (eyeglass) optics. "Preventive care is key, especially as many in our team have recently experienced transitions in their lives, and more people are remote and caring for family members. Catapult Health does preventive care right with clinical accuracy, and the onsite clinics have been valuable in engaging our employees with their health. We are excited to also offer Virtual Checkups to our team."

Catapult VirtualCheckup connects people with their health in a way that is convenient, covered by most payers, and personalized with a clear action plan. The checkups can be implemented as a stand-alone solution, or as a hybrid complemented by onsite clinics. To date, more than 40 organizations representing nearly 80,000 covered participants have signed up for Catapult VirtualCheckup.

"Virtual care has greatly expanded in the past six months as we've all adjusted to working and connecting remotely," said David Michel, CEO of Catapult Health. "We are leveraging our telehealth expertise to bring preventive care to people anytime, anywhere – at work, at home, or on vacation – while maintaining the clinical depth of an office-based annual exam. Early response has been enthusiastic as employers look to meet the expectations of a more digitally engaged member base."

Prior to each visit, participants will be mailed a VirtualCheckup home kit that contains a blood pressure monitor, a next-generation finger stick blood testing device, and a measuring tape. This is followed by a virtual (video) visit with a board-certified Catapult Health nurse practitioner who reviews and discusses results, performs depression and COVID-19 screenings, and delivers a customized personal action plan.

According to a recent survey, half of consumers put off seeking care because of the difficulty involved. Further, visits to healthcare clinics are trending well below their pre-COVID-19 levels, setting the stage for increased future health issues. In fact, Catapult Health data from 23,363 patients seen in June-July 2020 showed uncontrolled hypertension up 9.4%, newly assessed hypertension up 6.1%, uncontrolled diabetes up 19.7%, and newly assessed diabetes increased 13.1%, when compared to the same time period last year. Telehealth usage has simultaneously risen dramatically and will continue to be a preferred option for some due to convenience.

COVID-19 has also substantially increased remote work and reduced the number of employees onsite at a given location. Employers are now challenged with keeping teams connected with each other and with their health, understanding some may have new or worsening chronic conditions due to delayed wellness visits with their doctors out of concern of the virus. This program offers employers an option for preventive checkups that can easily include satellite locations, remote employees, and spouses or partners.

More details on Catapult Health's VirtualCheckup can be found here.

About Catapult Health

Catapult Health is transforming the delivery of preventive and primary care through its VirtualCheckup™, a fully integrated digital solution available through employers and health plans nationwide. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn or at CatapultHealth.com.

