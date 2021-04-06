Catapult Insurance Solutions Moves into Production with Builders Risk Expansion Program

BREA, Calif., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced today that Catapult Insurance Solutions (Catapult), an MGA focused on programs for niche industries and hard to place risks, has expanded its Builders Risk program. Catapult is now in production in 21 additional states on the Nexsure Insurance Platform, Policy Admin+ Edition.

The implementation to expand into the additional states was completed in six weeks. It will allow Catapult to capture additional premium and generate substantially more revenue by providing more territorial coverage and a broader reach to other retail agencies. Catapult's Builders Risk Program provides builders and general contractors with the best-in-class insurance programs, underwriting, pricing, agent resources, and service from a network of elite insurance agents.

Catapult initially selected the Nexsure Insurance Platform from XDTI in 2018 after searching to find the right platform to handle their dynamic Builders Risk program and enable them to expand and grow the business. Catapult initially went live in the state of Texas in early 2019.

"The Nexsure Insurance Platform allows us to work collaboratively with the agents who are placing business into our program," said Tim Sunderman, President, Catapult Insurance Solutions. "Customer service is the center of everything we do, and we are focused on creating success for our partners. Having the right technology in place is a huge part of that approach."

"We are excited to be a partner to Catapult to help enable them to support their niche programs," states Lani Cathey, CEO, XDimensional Technologies. "Our team was able to quickly move them into production into the additional states to ensure we helped them expand their program."

About Catapult Insurance Solutions

Founded in 2007, Catapult Insurance Solutions currently underwrites and administers premiums over $40 million through niche programs. Programs include the Builder Agent Network, Texas Green Industry Workers' Compensation Safety Group, Texas Homebuilders Workers' Compensation Safety Group, and other growing niches. Many programs are exclusively endorsed by trade organizations and associations and are distributed by a group of select retail agents.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, CA, develops comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders. These solutions are delivered through the Nexsure Insurance Platform.

