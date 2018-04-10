Catapult Launches New Mobile Application for its Intranet Solution, Fuse

In addition to better meeting employees' workplace expectations for anytime, anywhere access, the Fuse mobile application will help communications and HR departments expand their employee engagement efforts beyond the corporate office. Now, companies can effectively reach remote and deskless employees, ensuring they receive critical news and highlights via push alerts and notifications.

"Catapult continually improves upon Fuse with employee engagement as a central goal," said Eric Russell, Catapult's Fuse Solution Director. "Every enhancement serves to empower workers to connect them in new and collaborative ways. The Fuse mobile application provides yet another tool to make it easier for organizations to disseminate their missions and visions across the entire workforce, especially to customer-facing and remote employees who may not have a company desktop."

Fuse mobile clients will enjoy reduced turnover and enhanced job performance by empowering all employees with helpful resources, by better including them in teambuilding events and instilling a sense of cultural belonging, and by providing more transparency and open communication with senior leadership. Since engaged employees often deliver superior customer service, Catapult also believes that providing frontline, customer-facing workers with mobile portal access can help build business velocity.

To learn more about Fuse, visit: http://www.catapultsystems.com/services/digital/empower-employees/fuse/

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a modern digital solutions and services firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges, delivering exceptional value to our clients based on their priorities and timeframes. As a 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year (U.S.), Catapult specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. We work on behalf of our clients to imagine, build, and sustain IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices US offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as offices in China, Malaysia, India, Mexico and Western Europe.

