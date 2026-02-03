Catapult Launches Perch P2 Next-Generation Athlete Performance Solution

Perch P2 adds seamless data analysis and portability to any training environment

BOSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult (ASX:CAT), the global leader in sports technology for professional teams, following its acquisition of Perch in June 2025, announced the next generation of its athlete performance ecosystem with Perch P2.

Perch is a comprehensive performance solution for programming and assessing athlete readiness and training using velocity-based training (VBT). Catapult built Perch P2 to extend performance monitoring beyond the rack, delivering portable and precise athlete data in the gym and on the field. This compact, more powerful camera has a 37% wider field of view at 105 degrees and a 2x faster frame rate at 60 FPS. Embedded LED lighting provides athletes with instant, color-coded feedback during training and offers custom branding options.

Debuted at Catapult's 2026 Football User Conference, the compact design was experienced firsthand by NCAA and NFL partners. Eric Rash, Director of Applied Performance at Baylor University, said, "The form factor is incredible, the LEDs, not to be overstated, are a game changer. As a coach, you can see it up and down the racks. Overall, the movements, the field of view, and the portability make for a lot of really incredible improvements in this form factor."

Catapult provides a 360-degree view of athlete readiness, ensuring that the foundation built in the gym translates to game-day performance. Perch P2's ingenuity allows users to quickly move and mount it on a rack, wall, tripod, or floor, giving them the flexibility to capture data wherever the athlete is training. This portability, combined with high-speed, accurate measurement, is essential for reliable data in any training environment. Perch P2 operates seamlessly in bright, sunlit conditions, unlike earlier solutions that struggled.

"With the launch of Perch P2, we are effectively removing the blind spots in athlete development," said Matt Bairos, Chief Product Officer at Catapult. "By extending elite-level monitoring beyond the rack, we're providing a single source of truth for athlete readiness. This isn't just about better data; it's about giving coaches the confidence to eliminate guesswork, streamline return-to-play decisions, and proactively mitigate injury risk with a level of precision that was previously impossible."

Perch P2 supports mobility and rehab-focused assessments, enabling athletic training and sports medicine workflows, positioning Perch to play a larger role in recovery and performance management. By quantifying movement quality alongside traditional strength metrics, Perch P2 not only enhances value for existing customers but also for the broader sports ecosystem with athlete training and rehabilitation departments.

Perch P2 is expected to be available globally for American Football and Football in Spring 2026, and will expand to other sports later in the year. To learn more, visit https://www.catapult.com/perch.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and improve return to play. Catapult works with more than 5,000 teams in over 40 sports across more than 100 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult and to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit us at catapult.com. Follow us at @CatapultSports on social media for updates.

