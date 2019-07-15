Catapult Makes Top 20 in the Top 50 Digital Marketing Excellence Report 2019

AUSTIN, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Systems has been named in the Digital Marketing Excellence report for 2019 by digital marketing agency Fifty Five and Five. Now in its fifth year, the report is looked at by those in the industry as a barometer for health in marketing across the Microsoft Partner Network. As in previous years, the report was released at Microsoft Inspire on July 14 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be the 4th year Catapult has ranked in the report. This year, Catapult climbed from 22nd to 18th place. Each year, Fifty Five and Five analyzes thousands of Microsoft partners, looking at their web, blog and social output. The report celebrates those partners who have built a consistent digital marketing strategy that provides value to their customers.

"We were incredibly excited to receive the news that we were named 18th this year," says Mindy Russell, Vice President of Marketing at Catapult. "This report does an excellent job of highlighting the many great digital marketing initiatives being done in the Microsoft ecosystem. This news comes after we received notice that we were also named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, as well as a finalist for two other Partner of the Year awards."

The 2019 report includes profiles of the best performing partners, as well as interviews, insights and case studies from industry experts, including profiles and marketing analysis from the top 250 partners, as well as an interview with Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner Channel Chief at Microsoft.

A digital copy of this free report can be downloaded below or picked up from Fifty Five and Five's booth (#616) at the Microsoft Inspire conference.

Download the report: https://insightspowered.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Top50Report-2019-20.pdf

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult Systems is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. This year, Catapult was named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, and a finalist for the Microsoft Power BI Partner of the Year award and the Microsoft Modern Desktop Partner of the Year award. Catapult was named the 2018 Microsoft US Partner Award Winner for Azure Compete, 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Partner of the Year (U.S.). Catapult imagines, builds, and sustains IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as sales offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, New York Metro, Seattle, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

