Catapult Named "Best Places to Work in Central Texas" by Austin Business Journal for Fourth Year

The final ranking of the "Best Places to Work in Central Texas" will be announced at a luncheon hosted by the Austin Business Journal on Friday, June 22 at the downtown Hilton Austin hotel. At the award ceremony, the Austin Business Journal will share what characteristics contribute to making these top companies such great places to work. In the past, Catapult has been awarded this designation in Austin and other cities based on factors including work/life balance, benefits, career mobility, compensation, as well as culture and values.

"It's such an honor that Catapult has been named a Best Place to Work by the Austin Business Journal," said Catapult's Chief People Officer, Liam Collopy. "We strive to create a place where our employees can make a significant impact in our communities, for our customers, and are part of something bigger than themselves. After 20 years of being at Catapult, I love what we continue to stand for, and our people are the real reason we are a great place to work."

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a modern digital solutions and services firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges, delivering exceptional value to our clients. As a 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year (U.S.), Catapult specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. We work on behalf of our clients to imagine, build, and sustain IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has US offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as offices in China, Malaysia, India, Mexico and Western Europe.

Contact:

Jessica Cowan

Marketing Communications Manager

512-605-3903

jessica.cowan@catapultsystems.com

