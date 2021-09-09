Catapult PR Celebrates 22 Years Serving B2B Tech and Enterprise Software Organizations

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR-IR ( www.catapultpr-ir.com ), a narrative-driven public relations agency for B2B tech companies, today announced its 22nd anniversary. Catapult provides strategic public relations programs and narrative services to B2B tech firms around the world and helps clients generate awareness and leading market positions, especially within the Agile and DevOps space.

"It has been an honor to serve the B2B tech industry for the past 22 years," said Terri Douglas, co-founder and principal at Catapult PR. "Tech PR is dynamic and constantly changing, but our dedication to our craft is one thing that has never wavered. I truly believe it is the extensive industry knowledge, relationships and talented team that has led us to where we are today. I can't wait to see what the future holds for Catapult."

Catapult has deep industry knowledge of the B2B enterprise software industry and has played an integral role in more than a dozen companies' journeys to category and industry leadership.

Catapult takes a highly strategic approach to its public relations programs to help position organizations at the forefront of their industry and catch the attention of potential investors and customers. Catapult offers a blend of media relations, content marketing, social media and thought leadership that delivers results that impact clients' biggest organizational goals.

Strategic Narrative Marketing

In addition to core PR services, Catapult PR created an entirely new approach to positioning and messaging called "Strategic Narrative Marketing." Its Strategic Narrative Marketing practice helps companies across the globe become category leaders by leveraging a narrative approach to company messaging and category development.

"It is a pleasure to work with Catapult PR because they truly understand the software industry and have all the right relationships," said Gil Sever, CEO of Applitools. "But the true differentiator is the continuous execution of strategic public relations initiatives and results this service has provided. By out-executing the competition in the media and increasing industry awareness with strong messaging, Catapult has helped position Applitools as leaders in the software testing space."

About Catapult PR-IR

Catapult is a narrative-driven PR agency for B2B tech companies. We blend strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing to help clients align teams, stand out and win markets. Our Strategic Narrative Marketing approach helps companies discover and share "why" they exist.

For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's website at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com .

