Catapult PR Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Tech Clients Lead Categories Through Compelling Industry Narratives and Results-driven PR

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult PR, a leader in high-tech PR communications, today announced it is celebrating its 25th anniversary. Since its founding on September 9, 1999, by Terri Douglas and Guy Murrel, Catapult PR has been at the forefront of helping its B2B tech clients emerge as category leaders through strategic narratives and integrated communications programs. Since then, Catapult has built a reputation for excellence in narrative-based and results-oriented public relations.

Specializing in the B2B tech sector, Catapult PR has played a pivotal role in evolving many industry categories, including Agile and DevOps. The agency has partnered with top-tier companies such as Rally Software, Agile Alliance, IT Revolution, DevOps Institute and ThoughtWorks, among others, to evangelize and establish these methodologies as industry standards. Its client roster over the years includes industry leaders such as CloudBees, CollabNet, Comcast Business, LinearB, Platform9, Rafay, Sonic Foundry, SparkFun, Stream, Trimble, Swimlane, Zenarate and many other tech firms in the b-2-b software-driven marketplace. It also has helped develop strategies and execute programs for many clients to exit their businesses successfully.

"Building strong relationships with our clients and employees has always been the cornerstone of our success," said Terri Douglas, co-founder of Catapult PR. "Our commitment to building long-term connections has enabled us to deliver exceptional results and create lasting impacts with the people we work with."

Based on its years of experience and recognition of the challenge of telling a compelling story, Catapult developed and offers a unique approach to the Strategic Narrative development process. Its methodology guides organizations through a workshop-style process to craft compelling, category-focused stories to align teams and stand out in the market. Co-founder Guy Murrel explains, "Helping clients articulate a clear company vision through a great strategic narrative is incredibly satisfying. It empowers them to transform their markets and lead with confidence."

Beyond its innovative services, Catapult PR distinguishes itself as a boutique agency where hands-on leadership and a tech-savvy team drive outstanding results. The agency is proud to have offered its employees comprehensive health and retirement benefits since its inception, all at no cost, as well as several other benefits, underscoring its commitment to employee well-being.

Further, Catapult PR has mentored numerous interns through a longstanding partnership with the University of Colorado. Many of these interns have transitioned into successful public relations careers, contributing to the agency's success and culture of giving back to the community and the PR industry.

As Catapult PR looks to the future, it continues collaborating with clients on cutting-edge technology, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, ensuring it remains at the forefront of emerging technologies.

About Catapult PR:

Catapult PR is a leading B2B tech public relations agency specializing in integrated communications and strategic narrative development. With a deep understanding of enterprise software, Catapult helps clients redefine their industry positioning and gain category leadership. It leverages media and analyst relations, thought leadership and social media services to amplify client stories and elevate their market presence. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Broomfield, CO, Catapult is dedicated to delivering impactful results through a narrative-driven approach. For more information, visit www.catapultpr-ir.com.

