Catapult PR Launches 'Narrative Practice' to Help Tech Companies Define and Own New Categories

Find out more about Catapult's Narrative Practice here: http://narrative.catapultpr-ir.com/narrative-practice/

"Every company aspires to be the category champion, but very few have the mindset and narrative building blocks to systematically define, launch and lead a new industry space," said Guy Murrel, Catapult's chief narrative officer and lead for Narrative Practice. "We offer a blend of brand messaging, go-to-market strategy, narrative building and PR, social and content marketing services to bring an organization's leadership vision to life."

Strategic Narrative Marketing spans the organization and B2B tech firms achieve the following benefits:

Think Differently : companies focused on category creation think differently – at a much higher-level – about how they position themselves in the market and move into a leadership role.





: companies focused on category creation think differently – at a much higher-level – about how they position themselves in the market and move into a leadership role. Category Winner : those that define and own new categories are the most sought after, raise the most money, hire the best talent and reap the highest rewards at exit (IPO or acquisition).





: those that define and own new categories are the most sought after, raise the most money, hire the best talent and reap the highest rewards at exit (IPO or acquisition). Alignment : an industry strategic narrative focused on category leadership aligns an organization around a singular, common purpose. Internal teams speak the same language and are empowered to collectively work toward a common goal.





: an industry strategic narrative focused on category leadership aligns an organization around a singular, common purpose. Internal teams speak the same language and are empowered to collectively work toward a common goal. Stand Out : tech firms differentiate with a 100-percent unique "story," and often leapfrog competitors through content marketing and thought leadership. These firms also gain the highest regard from media and research analysts.

Through its 19 years in business, Catapult recognized the power of strategic narratives and category building for companies like Rally Software. Since 2012, it has worked with clients to formulate a structured framework that breaks free from "look-at-me" marketing approaches and addresses inward and stale positioning and messaging that plagues so many organizations.

TWEET THIS: .@catapultpr offers "Narrative Practice" to help companies define & own new categories through Strategic Narrative Marketing www.catapultpr-ir.com #marketing #narrative #Boulder #PR

Learn more about our Strategic Narrative Marketing services:

Take the free assessment to get an analysis of your company messaging: http://narrative.catapultpr-ir.com/assessment-2018/

Get the step-by-step guide: http://www.catapultpr-ir.com/practical-guide-to-strategic-narrative-marketing/

Learn about Catapult's narrative workshop: http://www.catapultpr-ir.com/strategic-narrative-messaging-workshop/

About Catapult PR-IR

Since 1999, Catapult has helped b-to-b tech firms grow and prosper through its blend of strategic messaging, media and analyst relations, social media and content marketing services. Its new Narrative Practice includes a service offering that leverages Strategic Narrative Marketing, an approach to positioning and messaging that helps organizations define and lead new or existing categories as a strategy to stand out, say something compelling and win markets. For more information on Catapult, call 303-581-7760 or visit the company's web site at http://www.catapultpr-ir.com.

Media Contact:

Terri Douglas

Catapult PR-IR

303-581-7760, Ext. 18

tdouglas@catapultpr-ir.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catapult-pr-launches-narrative-practice-to-help-tech-companies-define-and-own-new-categories-300673261.html

SOURCE Catapult PR-IR

Related Links

http://www.catapultpr-ir.com

