Catapult President Featured in CIOLook Magazine

AUSTIN, Texas, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading IT consulting firm, announced that their president, Terri Burmeister, was featured on the cover of CIOLook Magazine's February 2019 issue. The February 2019 issue focuses on women leaders making a difference, and the cover story titled, "Terri Burmeister: Taking Risks and Ensuring Customer Satisfaction" discusses Terri's contributions as a leader at Catapult and in the technology industry at large.

The article takes a deeper look at the attributes that make a successful business leader, the challenges or roadblocks women leaders are facing in today's business climate, and why it's essential for an organization to have a wide representation of employees from varying backgrounds. Terri Burmeister also provides further insight on career advice for up and coming leaders and gives suggestions on how to keep up with technological trends and other resources to boost professional growth.

Guided by her desire to see others succeed, Terri Burmeister has led Catapult through a great deal of change over the course of her tenure. Most notably, she led efforts to move many of Catapult's services to a subscription-based model and begun offering IP-led solutions.

"I've been very fortunate to be a part of such a great company," says Terri Burmeister, President of Catapult Systems. "Through the years, Catapult has seen an immense amount of growth and transformation and I have had the chance to see a number of these changes unfold, while providing me with an opportunity to foster my abilities as a leader."

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a digital solutions and services firm that uses technology to solve complex business challenges, delivering exceptional value to our clients. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was named the 2018 Microsoft US Partner Award Winner for Azure Compete, the 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Microsoft Partner of the Year (US).

