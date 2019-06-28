Catapult recognized as the 2019 Microsoft United States Partner Award Winner for Modern Workplace - Security and Compliance

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult today announced it has been named the 2019 Microsoft United States Partner Award Winner for Modern Workplace – Security and Compliance. The company was honored among other United States partners who demonstrated excellence and leadership in Microsoft technology. A leading digital solutions and services firm, Catapult creates secure business environments using the security and compliance capabilities in Microsoft 365, EMS, Windows 10 and Azure.

"It's such an honor to receive such a highly regarded award, especially in an area as important as security and compliance of the modern workplace. It is satisfying to see our customers make drastic strides toward improved security and create a digital workplace," says Terri Burmeister, Catapult's President. "It is humbling that this award follows three other recognitions from Microsoft this year, including the worldwide PowerApps Partner of the Year award."

Companies often struggle with the constant change in security, especially with resource scarcity in IT security. To address this, Catapult created Spyglass, a security and compliance service, which maps IT solutions to security policies and compliance goals, implements technologies to close security gaps, and provides ongoing security coaching to help clients monitor, manage, and continuously improve customers' IT security ecosystem.

Spyglass customers have seen dramatic improvements in their Office 365 Secure Score, as well as drastic reductions in security risks such as phishing attacks, unfamiliar logins, and impossible travel events. In turn, customers feel comfortable that their data is more secure, increasing adoption of Office 365.

Catapult Systems is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. This year, Catapult was named the Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year award winner, and a finalist for the Microsoft Power BI and Modern Desktop Partner of the Year awards. Catapult was named the 2018 Microsoft US Partner award winner for Azure Compete, 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Partner of the Year (U.S.). Catapult imagines, builds, and sustains IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as sales offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, Miami, Seattle, Atlanta, Raleigh, and Philadelphia.

