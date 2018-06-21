Catapult Scheduled to Present at the 2018 Texas Government Data Forum

J D Freeman, an award-winning data scientist from Catapult, is co-presenting with industry veteran Michael Kennedy, Catapult's Director of Public Sector Cloud Strategy. The session titled, "Optimizing Program Enrollment with Machine Learning" will show attendees how to leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to help them understand why only a fraction of program participants experience success. Catapult will also showcase techniques to prescribe and evaluate interventions to decrease detrimental program exits and increase program success through prescriptive analytics.

Catapult builds cloud-hosted Business Analytics and Reporting solutions for the public sector with a focus on enabling agency staff to improve decision making using accurate and actionable data. The company's agile approach to data platform projects delivers rapid and repeatable success in stark contrast to the high failure rate of most traditional data platform projects.

Catapult represents many public sector customers who are interested in finding ways to increase agency success by helping their constituents find, enroll in, and successfully complete their assistance programs. As an authorized vendor of the Texas DIR, Catapult provides services including application development, business intelligence and data platform, cloud assessments and migrations, modern digital workplace design, security and compliance best practices for Office 365 and Azure.

"As a longstanding public sector partner, we're constantly looking for ways to improve our clients' services to their constituents," says Michael Kennedy, Catapult's Director of Public Sector Cloud Strategy. "We hope that the techniques and best practices provided in the session will help drastically move the needle and increase program engagement for those organizations in attendance. Using Catapult's Agile Analytics methodology and leveraging the cloud, our customers can garner deep analytical insights to help move their organization forward."

This 2nd annual event will take place at the Commons Learning Center at the JJ Pickle Campus in Austin. To learn more about this event, visit the Texas Government Data Forum webpage.

