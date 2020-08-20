Catapult Systems Announces 2020 Secure Remote Workforce Summit

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, today announced the 2020 Secure Remote Workforce Summit on September 30, 2020. The summit is a full day of virtual learning focused on enhancing the productivity of remote workers without compromising security. The event will open with a keynote from David Totten, Microsoft's CTO, as well as feature sessions from multiple Microsoft MVPs and leading solution experts from Catapult.

The full-day virtual event is composed of 16 informative sessions and five interactive Ask an Expert Q&A sessions. There are two attendee tracks, one for business executives and one for technical roles. Topics include sessions on improving remote meetings, Teams Meetings and Calling, under-utilized security tools, governing Office 365 and improving mobile workers productivity with Power Apps and Windows Virtual Desktop.

"This summit is intended to help attendees quickly learn methods for addressing some of the most common challenges facing today's remote workforce. We are excited that this digital format will allow attendees to easily join as many, or as few, sessions as they want to personalize their experience," said Mindy Russell, Catapult's VP of Marketing. "Catapult has seen a shift in our customers' focus into security and productivity challenges. We created this summit as a way to help companies deal with the realities of operating through these unprecedented times. I hope this summit is beneficial to all who attend."

Click here for full details or to register for the Secure Remote Workforce Summit.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

