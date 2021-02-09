Catapult Systems Announces 2021 Modern Data Culture Summit Featuring Keynote From Microsoft

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, today announced the 2021 Modern Data Culture Summit taking place on March 10 and 11. The two half-days of virtual learning will focus on how to create a successful data-driven culture within organizations in order to improve overall organizational performance.

Catapult and Microsoft join forces for the two-day virtual event composed of 17 informative sessions. Microsoft's Erwin Visser, Sr. Director Partner Strategy, kicks off the first day as the keynote speaker. The rest of the day outlines a framework for building a data culture, including sessions on measuring data maturity, citizen data developers and data protection. Thursday, March 11, will feature ten unique sessions across two attendee tracks, one for business executives and one for technical roles. Topics include using AI/ML methods to unlock business value from unstructured data, designing meaningful business metrics, using ML Ops to consistently deliver value, how to avoid data projects from failing, and much more.

"This summit is intended to help attendees make insights and the continual pursuit of an adaptable data driven culture a key part of their organization's strategy," said Sid Atkinson, Director of Catapult's Data & AI Practice. "As society's behaviors and conditions continue to rapidly change, Catapult sees the need to move even further into an analytics and data-centric culture so that you are better situated to make informed decisions in the face of change. We created this summit to help introduce concepts, methods and tools that can help companies innovate and improve their data estates and roadmap for data adoption. I hope this summit is beneficial to all who attend."

Click here for a full agenda and to register for the Modern Data Culture Summit.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation, including as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

