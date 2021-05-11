Catapult Systems Launches the Modern Data Culture Learning Channel

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Catapult, a leading digital solutions and services firm, launched the Modern Data Culture Learning Channel. Registrants receive access to a virtual learning channel focused on how to create a successful data-driven culture to improve their organization's performance. This free learning channel features the keynote "Turning Dreams into Digital Business" from Erwin Visser, Microsoft's General Manager, US Partner Group. Other sessions, led by Microsoft MVPs and Catapult's leading experts, cover a variety of topics around data analytics, AI, data science, and more. The channel is composed of 17 videos that range from improving operations with data, powering smart devices using IoT, top data protection tips, DevOps for data infrastructure, and real case scenarios where data has helped organizations grow and expand. Viewers earn a Data Culture Champion badge after watching six sessions to enhance their LinkedIn profile or resume.

Most popular sessions:

"This learning channel is intended to help viewers make gaining insight and the continual pursuit of an adaptable data driven culture a key part of their organization's strategy," said Sid Atkinson, Director of Catapult's Data & AI Practice. "As society's behaviors and conditions continue to rapidly change, organizations need to move even further into an analytics and data-centric culture to be better situated to make informed decisions in the face of change. We created this learning channel to help introduce concepts, methods and tools that can help companies innovate and improve their data estates and roadmap for data adoption. I hope these sessions are beneficial to those who watch."

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. The company was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

