Catapult Systems Launches the Secure Remote Workforce Summit On-Demand Channel

"This summit is intended to help attendees quickly learn methods for addressing some of the most common challenges facing today's remote workforce. We are excited that this digital format will allow registrants to easily watch as many, or as few, sessions as they want to personalize their experience," said Mindy Russell, Catapult's VP of Marketing. "COVID-19 has shifted our customers' focus into security and productivity challenges. We created this summit as a way to help companies deal with the realities of operating through these unprecedented times. I hope this summit is beneficial to all who join."

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

