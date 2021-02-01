Catapult Systems Names Mindy Russell as Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Systems, a leading digital solutions and services firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of current VP of Marketing, Mindy Russell, to Chief Marketing Officer effective February 1st.

Russell, a seasoned marketing and communications leader, joined Catapult in 2015 to lead end-customer and through-channel marketing strategies. During her tenure, Russell has implemented transformative strategies that have led to increased brand awareness and customer-base growth. Under her leadership, Catapult's marketing team has expanded, implementing a successful integrated campaign strategy, including content and digital marketing initiatives, content syndication, and account-based marketing. Over the past five years, Catapult has been recognized with twelve Microsoft partner awards, as well as top worldwide Marketing partner recognition, reaching as high as 11th place in 2020.

"Mindy's passion and leadership, coupled with her team's extraordinary dedication and creativity, have been critical to Catapult's success and reputation." Said Terri Burmeister, Catapult CEO. "As we accelerate out of the pandemic this year, it is more important than ever to continue our focus on driving customer loyalty, retention, and brand awareness. I am excited to see Mindy expand her influence in her new role."

"It is a pleasure to work for a company that values marketing as a strategic asset to the growth and health of the company. I am honored by the confidence that Catapult has put in my amazing team," Russell states. "We are excited to find new, inventive ways to help educate our customers and partners in this newly remote-first world."

Before joining Catapult, Russell owned a marketing consulting firm for twelve years, and had held leadership roles in marketing at both established global technology companies and start-up enterprises. Russell holds a BS in marketing, communications and graphic design from Morningside College and an MBA from the University of South Dakota.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation, including being recognized as the 2020 MSUS Partner Award Winner Azure – DevOps, Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner for FY20, and named a finalist of the Data Analytics 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. Catapult has offices nationwide.

