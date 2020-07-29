Catapult Systems Receives Multiple Awards at Microsoft Partner Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During Microsoft Inspire, Microsoft's worldwide gathering of Microsoft partners, Catapult Systems received multiple recognitions. The company was recognized as the 2020 Microsoft US Partner Award Winner for Azure – DevOps, FY20 US Top Microsoft 365 Security Partner and finalist for the worldwide 2020 Data Analytics Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are honored that Microsoft recognized Catapult across the breadth of our expertise. These awards demonstrate the many ways that we excel at transforming corporations, from creating secure and compliant digital workspaces, to modernizing data estates and supporting ongoing analytics and insights," said Terri Burmeister, CEO, Catapult Systems. "Recognition like this reinforces the passion our teams have for the solutions they build and the services they offer. I am very proud and congratulate each one of our team members."

The Azure DevOps award was based on Catapult's work in advanced DevOp processes such as MLOps. The Microsoft Security Partner award recognizes Catapult's broad security skills, helping customers identify security threats and opportunities, as well as provide ongoing security coaching services. Lastly, the Finalist for Data Analytics Partner of the Year Award recognizes excellence in delivering Azure-based data and analytics solutions, helping customers modernize their data estates and develop analytics models that will changes their operations for the better.

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in imagining, building and sustaining digital transformation and cloud-based technologies that people love to use. Catapult has consistently been recognized as a leading Microsoft partner for its expertise in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies.

