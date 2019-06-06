Catapult Systems recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Catapult Systems today announced it has won the 2019 Microsoft PowerApps Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We are honored that Microsoft has again recognized Catapult as a worldwide Partner of the Year award winner, this time for our work in PowerApps. Over the last year, our teams have implemented many exciting, innovative solutions using PowerApps, pushing the boundaries of what is possible," said David Fuess, CEO of Catapult. "I am especially proud that the breadth of our Microsoft expertise is apparent in our additional recognition as finalists for both the Power BI and Modern Desktop Partner of the Year awards."

Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Catapult Systems was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft PowerApps.

The Business Applications PowerApps Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that excels at providing innovative and unique IP built on top of the Microsoft Business Applications platform, successfully helping customers transform their business in this digital age. Catapult also demonstrated a proven track record of cloud business expertise and growth across the Microsoft stack, including Office 365, Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, as well as the Power Platform (Microsoft Flow, Power BI & PowerApps).

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges, and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

Catapult is a Microsoft-focused solutions and services firm that specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. Catapult was named the 2018 Microsoft US Partner award winner for Azure Compete, 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Partner of the Year (U.S.). Catapult imagines, builds, and sustains IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult has offices in Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, San Antonio, Tampa, and Washington, D.C, as well as sales offices in Minneapolis, Chicago, Miami, Seattle, Atlanta, and Raleigh.

The full list of winners and finalists can be viewed at https://news.microsoft.com.

