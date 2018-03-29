Catapult Worldwide Appoints Country Manager for Mexico

Mr. Fernandez brings significant experience managing consulting and sales organizations. Prior to joining Catapult Worldwide, Fernandez served as the Mexico Country Manager for a UK-based technology development firm for the past four years. He was also the Managing Director of an omnichannel marketing consulting firm for more than twelve years, working with international customers in the Latin America market.

"I am excited to announce that Francisco Fernandez has joined Catapult Worldwide as Country Manager for Mexico. Francisco brings a deep knowledge of the local business market's needs, which will be instrumental in helping Catapult build a strong presence across Latin America," said David Fuess, Catapult Worldwide CEO. "His experience managing international development teams, as well as sales and marketing initiatives, are an excellent complement to Catapult's vast experience in IT services."

Catapult Worldwide will focus on meeting the demand for cloud services in Latin America, delivering expertise in architecting, implementing and managing cloud-based solutions. The company will also provide a full set of business transformation, IT productivity and modern workplace services.

ABOUT CATAPULT WORLDWIDE

Catapult Worldwide is a subsidiary of Chinasoft International Ltd (HK:0354), one of the largest IT services firms in China. Catapult is a cloud solutions provider that uses technology to solve complex business challenges, delivering exceptional value to our clients. As Microsoft's 2017 Partner of the Year Finalist in Cloud Productivity and the 2016 Partner of the Year (U.S.), Catapult specializes in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies. We work on behalf of our clients to imagine, build, and sustain IT-enabled business solutions that people love to use. Catapult Worldwide has offices in the US, Mexico, China, Malaysia, India, and Western Europe.

