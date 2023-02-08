Cataract surgery devices market size to increase by USD 2.05634 billion: North America will account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% and register an incremental growth of USD 2.05634 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market 2023-2027

The cataract surgery devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Alcon Inc.: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as LenSx Laser System and LuxOR Revalia.

The company offers cataract surgery devices such as LenSx Laser System and LuxOR Revalia. Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as The ClearVisc.

The company offers cataract surgery devices such as The ClearVisc. Carl Zeiss AG: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as ZEISS IOLs, Injectors, BSS, and OVDs.

The company offers cataract surgery devices such as ZEISS IOLs, Injectors, BSS, and OVDs. EssilorLuxottica SA: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as SATISLOH.

The company offers cataract surgery devices such as SATISLOH. HOYA Corp.: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as GeMax.

The company offers cataract surgery devices such as GeMax. Johnson and Johnson

Metall Zug AG

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

NIDEK Co. Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global cataract surgery devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices and cataract surgery devices with features to improve clinical outcomes is driving the growth of the regional market.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cataracts and the rise in the geriatric population, rapid technological advances, and the rise in the number of cataract procedures. However, device limitations and complications are hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, among others. Request a sample

Market segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into intraocular lens, phacoemulsification devices, ophthalmic viscosurgical devices, and femtosecond lasers. The intraocular lens segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

, , , and Rest of World (ROW). held the largest share of the market in 2022. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ophthalmology centers.

Related Reports:

The size of the minimally invasive surgery devices market in China is expected to increase by USD 210.36 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.75%. The increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related and chronic disorders is notably driving the minimally invasive surgery devices market growth in China, although factors such as a shortage of experienced professionals may impede the market growth.

The atrial fibrillation surgery market size is expected to increase by USD 1.89 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 14.17%. The advances in technology are notably driving the atrial fibrillation surgery market growth, although factors such as the high cost of ablation catheters may impede the market growth.

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

What are the key data covered in this cataract surgery devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cataract surgery devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the cataract surgery devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cataract surgery devices market vendors

Cataract Surgery Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,056.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CRISTALENS, EssilorLuxottica SA, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Lenstec Inc., Metall Zug AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Oertli Instrumente AG, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., ROWIAK GmbH, SIFI SPA, STAAR Surgical Co., Topcon Corp., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's health care market reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cataract surgery devices market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cataract surgery devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Intraocular lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Intraocular lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Intraocular lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Intraocular lens - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Intraocular lens - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Phacoemulsification devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Phacoemulsification devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Femtosecond lasers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Femtosecond lasers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Ophthalmology centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Ophthalmology centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ophthalmology centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Ophthalmology centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ophthalmology centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alcon Inc.

Exhibit 112: Alcon Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Alcon Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.

Exhibit 116: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Carl Zeiss AG

Exhibit 121: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus

12.6 EssilorLuxottica SA

Exhibit 125: EssilorLuxottica SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: EssilorLuxottica SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: EssilorLuxottica SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: EssilorLuxottica SA - Segment focus

12.7 HOYA Corp.

Exhibit 129: HOYA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: HOYA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Johnson and Johnson

Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Overview



Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Key news



Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus

12.9 Lenstec Inc.

Exhibit 138: Lenstec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Lenstec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Lenstec Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 Metall Zug AG

Exhibit 141: Metall Zug AG - Overview



Exhibit 142: Metall Zug AG - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Metall Zug AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Metall Zug AG - Segment focus

12.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Exhibit 145: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 NIDEK Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 149: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 150: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 151: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.13 Oertli Instrumente AG

Exhibit 153: Oertli Instrumente AG - Overview



Exhibit 154: Oertli Instrumente AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Oertli Instrumente AG - Key offerings

12.14 Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd.

Exhibit 156: Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 SIFI SPA

Exhibit 159: SIFI SPA - Overview



Exhibit 160: SIFI SPA - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: SIFI SPA - Key news



Exhibit 162: SIFI SPA - Key offerings

12.16 STAAR Surgical Co.

Exhibit 163: STAAR Surgical Co. - Overview



Exhibit 164: STAAR Surgical Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: STAAR Surgical Co. - Key offerings

12.17 Topcon Corp.

Exhibit 166: Topcon Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Topcon Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 168: Topcon Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Topcon Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 170: Topcon Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 174: Research methodology



Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 176: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio