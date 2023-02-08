Cataract surgery devices market size to increase by USD 2.05634 billion: North America will account for 42% of market growth - Technavio

Feb 08, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cataract Surgery Devices Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% and register an incremental growth of USD 2.05634 billion during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report
Company profiles
The cataract surgery devices market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:
- Alcon Inc.: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as LenSx Laser System and LuxOR Revalia.
- Bausch Health Co Inc.: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as The ClearVisc.
- Carl Zeiss AG: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as ZEISS IOLs, Injectors, BSS, and OVDs.
- EssilorLuxottica SA: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as SATISLOH.
- HOYA Corp.: The company offers cataract surgery devices such as GeMax.
- Johnson and Johnson
- Metall Zug AG
- Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- NIDEK Co. Ltd.
Regional analysis
Based on region, the global cataract surgery devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America is estimated to account for 42% of the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The increasing adoption of technologically advanced devices and cataract surgery devices with features to improve clinical outcomes is driving the growth of the regional market.
Market dynamics
The market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of cataracts and the rise in the geriatric population, rapid technological advances, and the rise in the number of cataract procedures. However, device limitations and complications are hindering the market growth.
Competitive analysis
Market segmentation
- Based on product, the market is segmented into intraocular lens, phacoemulsification devices, ophthalmic viscosurgical devices, and femtosecond lasers. The intraocular lens segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.
- Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ophthalmology centers.
What are the key data covered in this cataract surgery devices market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cataract surgery devices market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the cataract surgery devices market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the market industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
- Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cataract surgery devices market vendors
Cataract Surgery Devices Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
170
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 2,056.34 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
4.7
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 42%
|
Key countries
|
US, UK, Germany, Japan, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, CRISTALENS, EssilorLuxottica SA, HOYA Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Lenstec Inc., Metall Zug AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., NIDEK Co. Ltd., Oertli Instrumente AG, Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd., ROWIAK GmbH, SIFI SPA, STAAR Surgical Co., Topcon Corp., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of contents:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global cataract surgery devices market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global cataract surgery devices market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Product
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 6.3 Intraocular lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Intraocular lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Intraocular lens - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Intraocular lens - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Intraocular lens - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Phacoemulsification devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Phacoemulsification devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Phacoemulsification devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ophthalmic viscosurgical devices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.6 Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Femtosecond lasers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Femtosecond lasers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Femtosecond lasers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.7 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
7 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 51: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 52: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 53: Chart on Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 54: Data Table on Comparison by End-user
- 7.3 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 55: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 57: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Ophthalmology centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Ophthalmology centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Ophthalmology centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Ophthalmology centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Ophthalmology centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 89: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)
- Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 110: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Alcon Inc.
- Exhibit 112: Alcon Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Alcon Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Alcon Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Alcon Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Bausch Health Co Inc.
- Exhibit 116: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 118: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 119: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: Bausch Health Co Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.5 Carl Zeiss AG
- Exhibit 121: Carl Zeiss AG - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Carl Zeiss AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Carl Zeiss AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Carl Zeiss AG - Segment focus
- 12.6 EssilorLuxottica SA
- Exhibit 125: EssilorLuxottica SA - Overview
- Exhibit 126: EssilorLuxottica SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 127: EssilorLuxottica SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 128: EssilorLuxottica SA - Segment focus
- 12.7 HOYA Corp.
- Exhibit 129: HOYA Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: HOYA Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 131: HOYA Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 132: HOYA Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.8 Johnson and Johnson
- Exhibit 133: Johnson and Johnson - Overview
- Exhibit 134: Johnson and Johnson - Business segments
- Exhibit 135: Johnson and Johnson - Key news
- Exhibit 136: Johnson and Johnson - Key offerings
- Exhibit 137: Johnson and Johnson - Segment focus
- 12.9 Lenstec Inc.
- Exhibit 138: Lenstec Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 139: Lenstec Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 140: Lenstec Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Metall Zug AG
- Exhibit 141: Metall Zug AG - Overview
- Exhibit 142: Metall Zug AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 143: Metall Zug AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Metall Zug AG - Segment focus
- 12.11 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 147: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 148: Mitsui Chemicals Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.12 NIDEK Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 149: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 150: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 151: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: NIDEK Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Oertli Instrumente AG
- Exhibit 153: Oertli Instrumente AG - Overview
- Exhibit 154: Oertli Instrumente AG - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: Oertli Instrumente AG - Key offerings
- 12.14 Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd.
- Exhibit 156: Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Rayner Intraocular Lenses Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.15 SIFI SPA
- Exhibit 159: SIFI SPA - Overview
- Exhibit 160: SIFI SPA - Product / Service
- Exhibit 161: SIFI SPA - Key news
- Exhibit 162: SIFI SPA - Key offerings
- 12.16 STAAR Surgical Co.
- Exhibit 163: STAAR Surgical Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 164: STAAR Surgical Co. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 165: STAAR Surgical Co. - Key offerings
- 12.17 Topcon Corp.
- Exhibit 166: Topcon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 167: Topcon Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 168: Topcon Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 169: Topcon Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 170: Topcon Corp. - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 171: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 172: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 173: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 174: Research methodology
- Exhibit 175: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 176: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 177: List of abbreviations
