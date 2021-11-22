Catastrophe Insurance Market size to grow at 5% CAGR | Market Research Insights highlight pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds as key driver | Technavio

View FREE Sample : to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Vendor Insights

Vendors operating in the market are making continuous efforts to explore growth opportunities across geographies.

The market is witnessing high participation from investors, policymakers, and corporate risk managers.

The rising demand for minimizing future risks and hazards is expected to bring more opportunities for partnerships between the insurance and Cat modeling community and the climate modeling community.

Some vendors are focusing on competing in the market by launching innovative products and expanding their share.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AIG

Allianz

AXA

Berkshire Hathaway

Lloyds

Geographical Market Analysis

The report analyzes the market growth across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas region will emerge as the largest market for catastrophe insurance, holding more than 65% of the global market share.

The market witnessed a CAGR growth of over 4% in the Americas during the forecast period.

The catastrophe insurance market in the Americas is majorly driven by factors such as digital transformation and market consolidation among businesses.

The report also covers research insights on other key regions and countries that offer high growth opportunities for players in the market.

The report also covers research insights on other key regions and countries that offer high growth opportunities for players in the market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

Key driver:

The market is driven by the pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds.

The cyclical nature of the insurance industry is driving insurance providers to formulate different strategies to bring stable earnings and cash flows.

Catastrophe bonds help portfolio managers understand the attributes of pricing trends and make informed decisions in allocating capital.

Also, catastrophic bonds insurance risk to the capital markets and provides alternate means to capitalize reinsurance transactions.

Key trend:

The increasing use of social media for better market penetration and customer connectivity will emerge as the key trend in the market.

The rising need to expand market presence and customer base is driving insurance companies to leverage social media.

Social media is emerging as new marketing channels for launching new catastrophic insurance plans and services.

Social media platforms enable insurance providers to collect consumer feedback, resolve queries in real-time, provide update on products, and investigate insurance frauds.

Also, social media is increasing the transparency between insurance providers and customers.

Catastrophe insurance Market Value Chain Analysis

It includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovations

