Catastrophe Insurance Market size to grow at 5% CAGR | Market Research Insights highlight pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds as key driver | Technavio

Nov 22, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Catastrophe Insurance Market - Forecast and Analysis Report 2016-2024" has been added to Technavio's offering. The report features AIG, Allianz, and AXA among others as dominant players in the market.
The market witnessed a CAGR growth of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers comprehensive analysis of the market covering segments such as automatic identification system, cloud computing, data center, enterprise application, IT security, ITO and BPO, and product lifecycle management.
Vendor Insights
- Vendors operating in the market are making continuous efforts to explore growth opportunities across geographies.
- The market is witnessing high participation from investors, policymakers, and corporate risk managers.
- The rising demand for minimizing future risks and hazards is expected to bring more opportunities for partnerships between the insurance and Cat modeling community and the climate modeling community.
- Some vendors are focusing on competing in the market by launching innovative products and expanding their share.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- AIG
- Allianz
- AXA
- Berkshire Hathaway
- Lloyds
Geographical Market Analysis
- The report analyzes the market growth across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- The Americas region will emerge as the largest market for catastrophe insurance, holding more than 65% of the global market share.
- The market witnessed a CAGR growth of over 4% in the Americas during the forecast period.
- The catastrophe insurance market in the Americas is majorly driven by factors such as digital transformation and market consolidation among businesses.
- The report also covers research insights on other key regions and countries that offer high growth opportunities for players in the market.
Key Market Drivers & Challenges:
Key driver:
- The market is driven by the pricing and valuation strategies of catastrophe bonds.
- The cyclical nature of the insurance industry is driving insurance providers to formulate different strategies to bring stable earnings and cash flows.
- Catastrophe bonds help portfolio managers understand the attributes of pricing trends and make informed decisions in allocating capital.
- Also, catastrophic bonds insurance risk to the capital markets and provides alternate means to capitalize reinsurance transactions.
Key trend:
- The increasing use of social media for better market penetration and customer connectivity will emerge as the key trend in the market.
- The rising need to expand market presence and customer base is driving insurance companies to leverage social media.
- Social media is emerging as new marketing channels for launching new catastrophic insurance plans and services.
- Social media platforms enable insurance providers to collect consumer feedback, resolve queries in real-time, provide update on products, and investigate insurance frauds.
- Also, social media is increasing the transparency between insurance providers and customers.
Customize Your Report
Catastrophe insurance Market Value Chain Analysis
It includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Service
- Support activities
- Innovations
|
Catastrophe Insurance Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
83
|
Base year
|
2015
|
Forecast period
|
2016-2020
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of over 5%
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
Regional analysis
|
Americas, APAC, and EMEA
|
Key performing region
|
Americas
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
AIG, Allianz, AXA, Berkshire Hathaway, and Lloyds
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
