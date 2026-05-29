Catbird and Clairo Return with "A Dream This Time" Jewelry Capsule

Clairo's poetic visuals meet Catbird's signature craftsmanship in the eight-piece, limited-edition collection of 14k solid gold and sterling silver heirlooms

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, Catbird unveiled 'A Dream This Time', the third installment of its ongoing collaboration with artist and musician Clairo. What began as a creative collaboration has evolved into an ongoing exchange between two distinct but deeply complementary worlds – Catbird's meticulous fine jewelry craftsmanship and Clairo's poetic, image-rich visual language.

Known for its commitment to responsibly made fine jewelry, Catbird has spent over two decades refining a design philosophy rooted in permanence, delicacy, and everyday wearability. Every piece is handcrafted using recycled solid gold and sterling silver, with an unwavering attention to detail that has made the brand synonymous with modern heirlooms. This latest capsule continues that legacy, translating Clairo's imagination into enduring objects meant to be worn close, lived in, and passed forward.

'A Dream This Time' is the most intimate chapter of the partnership yet. The eight-piece collection draws from Clairo's symbolic visual world – figural forms and quiet motifs that explore identity, connection, memory, and authorship through Catbird's finely crafted lens. Highlights include the Comes Back Around Ring, a wave-inspired stacking ring cast in solid 14k gold and sterling silver; the Nomad Charm, which suspends a miniature ship inside a quartz bottle as a meditation on movement and sentimentality; and the Second Nature Letter Charms, a custom gothic-inspired alphabet created for Clairo that evokes a sense of quiet authorship and individuality.

Additional pieces include the Memory Pool Ring, where sculptural cloud forms wrap around a cabochon stone and diamond to capture the feeling of drifting into thought; the Dream This Time Charm, featuring a teardrop-shaped aquamarine suspended beneath a twinkling diamond; and the Paw de Deux Ring, inspired by themes of duality in Clairo's songwriting and her beloved dog, Joanie. The collection also introduces the Make You Blue Swan Charms – sold as individual halves of a pair, designed to be shared – as well as the Comes Back Around Chain and coordinating bracelet, a mariner-style link silhouette symbolizing connection, grounding, and exploration.

"What's always drawn us to working with Clairo is the emotional precision in her world-building," said Leigh Plessner, Chief Creative Officer of Catbird. "She creates symbols that feel both deeply personal and universally resonant. Our role is to translate that feeling into something tangible – pieces that are made with care, meant to be lived in, and designed to last far beyond the moment they're introduced."

More than a collaboration, 'A Dream This Time' represents an ongoing creative exchange: Clairo's visual storytelling filtered through Catbird's design language, resulting in jewelry that feels both personal and permanent. Designed as new jewelry for old feelings, the limited-edition collection is an ode to Clairo's strong and tender world – poetic, playful, and deeply evocative. Like music written for every season of life, the pieces are intended to move through all of life's chapters alongside the wearer: to shimmer, to hold meaning, and to make you want to dance.

The collection is available on CatbirdNYC.com and in Catbird stores, with pieces ranging from $68 to $878.

About Catbird

Founded in Brooklyn in 2004, Catbird is a fine jewelry brand known for its delicate, enduring designs and commitment to responsible craftsmanship. Every piece is designed and handcrafted using recycled solid 14k gold, 10k gold, sterling silver, and ethically sourced materials. With a focus on timelessness, wearability, and thoughtful detail, Catbird creates modern heirlooms meant to be lived in every day and treasured for years to come. The brand has become a destination for fine jewelry rooted in storytelling, artistry, and care.

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SOURCE Catbird