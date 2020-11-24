Catbird Deploys GiftNow to Enhance Digital Gifting this Holiday Season

Gifting jewelry can be extremely challenging and time consuming for shoppers when evaluating, customizing and personalizing pieces for the gift recipient. With stores not at full capacity, limited merchandise in displays and shifting store hours, digital gifting can be an invaluable tool to streamline the experience and support last-minute gifters by digitally delivering gifts within seconds of the purchase.

"We founded Catbird to bring joy to our customers, help them select the most special pieces and create a truly personalized shopping experience. We are focused on expanding our online gifting and wanted a technology partner who could keep those attributes intact through digital gifting; that is why Loop Commerce was such a strong fit for us," said Rony Vardi, founder of Catbird. "GiftNow elevates our virtual styling and gifting service by enabling digital product gifting and providing digital gift cards that meet our customers' needs. It also enables the same shopping experience they've come to expect in our physical storefronts."

Catbird is a purpose-led producer and retailer of handmade jewelry based in Brooklyn, N.Y. with three physical stores in New York City. The company works with independent designers globally to bring unique pieces to its customers. Catbird manufactures its own line of unique jewelry offerings in its Brooklyn studio using ethically sourced gold and conflict-free stones. Catbird is a member of CFDA and No Dirty Gold.

"Shopping for and gifting jewelry is an innately personalized experience, but with more customers embracing digital storefronts, jewelers are stepping up to make the experience more special even when the gifter may not know the recipient's desired color or styles and the specific piece to purchase," said Jennifer Muller, Chief Marketing Officer, Loop Commerce, a Synchrony Solution. "Digital gift cards and digital product gifting must elicit the same positive value and emotional response as would personally delivering a piece of jewelry, which may not be possible this holiday season. And, GiftNow enables these outcomes on a consistent basis, not just for the holiday season, but year-round."

GiftNow is an intuitive Gift Experience Management™ (GXM) platform that manages all facets of gifting operations from gift card enablement to gifting curation and personalized gift delivery. With GiftNow, gifters can send personalized digital gifts and gift cards in seconds via email and text, and recipients can exchange or modify their items before they ship. The GiftNow platform has also expanded its set of capabilities to enable gift card promotional programs, including Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) or Give-One-Get-One card promotions.

To learn more about the GiftNow solution, visit https://www.giftnow.com.

