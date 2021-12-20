Catch Hospitality Group Announces Official Opening of CATCH STEAK ASPEN

"Catch Steak Aspen is our fifth location in the nation and unlike any other," said Tilman Fertitta, Catch Hospitality Group partner. "Catch is known for its elevated atmosphere and superior dining experience, but this restaurant is a must see. The mountain view paired with its unrivaled menu, locals and travelers from around the world will want to experience this."

The 10,000 square foot venue, designed by the famed Rockwell Group, is the former Aspen Kitchen space located in the heart of town and steps from Aspen Mountain Gondola and adjacent to premium retail including Dior, Gucci, Moncler and the beloved Kemosabe. The menu features a curated collection of the world's best steak cuts along with iconic, catch style dishes served in the streaming, shareable, energetic style of a Catch Hospitality Group restaurant. The property features a heated year-round rooftop dining terrace, main bar, dining room and private cellar event space, The Red Room, on the lower level with an antique twist. With an industrial-meets-nature aesthetic, the concept's Meatpacking NYC roots are complemented by natural and reclaimed wood accents, a nod to the surroundings and Aspen's innate energy -- where access to nature and a celebration of the outdoors is central to daily life. As it is customary at CATCH locations, guests traverse through an immersive entranceway which features CATCH STEAK's signature red logo behind a wall of greenery and a custom red and amber stone mosaic floor, evocative of plaid blankets and winter coats seen throughout the ski town.

"Aspen has become a second home and a community that means a great deal to me and my family. Opening CATCH STEAK in this market feels like the perfect match to our fresh take on a classic steakhouse. We're so excited to be open now and give people something new to try," said Mark Birnbaum, one of three Catch Hospitality Group partners.

Executive Chef Ryan Brooks, under the direction of Corporate Chef Michael Vignola and Culinary Director John Beatty, has tailored a menu with a focus on quality and a something-for-everyone appeal, where hand-selected steaks are sourced from limited allocation, super-premium farms and prefectures in the US and abroad.

The steak program focuses on smaller, elevated portions ranging from Prime, Dry-Aged, American Wagyu, as well as large format items such as a 40 oz. Prime Tomahawk and a Japanese Wagyu Trio Flight (including renowned 'Snow Beef' from Hokkaido prefecture) and official Japanese Kobe varietals such as "True" A5 Kobe Beef. Signature dishes include an 8 oz. Truffle Butter Filet dressed 'Catch Steak Style', a 28-day dry-aged 6 oz. Prime Rib Cap, and an 8 oz. Soy Caramel Glazed Snake River NY Strip American Wagyu steak -- all which can be accessorized with homemade sauces such as soy caramel, chili butter and more.

"We're very excited to expand and bring this brand, as well as our special CATCH STEAK team, to one of our favorite markets," said Eugene Remm, one of three Catch Hospitality Group partners.

Meeting a wide variety of preferences, CATCH STEAK ASPEN offers a thoughtful selection of non-steak, vegetarian and vegan options, including a Vegetarian Chicken Parm with a plant-based cutlet and old school red sauce, Wild Dover Sole with a lemon-caper emulsion and a Spicy Gigli with Aged Pecorino. Signature Classics, Raw and Rolled options round out the menu with must-try dishes including Crispy Potato Croquettes with Creme Fraiche & Osetra Caviar; Bluefin Tuna Tartare with Calabrian Chile, Cured Egg Yolk & Carta de Musica Chip; and the infamous Catch Roll - an homage to the OG Catch concept- torched tableside with Crab, Salmon & Miso-Honey.

CATCH STEAK Aspen is open for dinner

MON – SUN: 5:30PM – 12:00AM

CATCH STEAK in Aspen, Colorado is located at 515 E Hopkins Ave.

For more information, visit www.catchrestaurants.com.

970-452-8080

About CATCH Hospitality Group

Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have propelled globally influenced seafood restaurant CATCH (2011) from a standalone NYC flagship to an international phenomenon with successful locations in Los Angeles, Playa del Carmen and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept CATCH STEAK, which opened its premiere NYC location in fall 2019 followed by an Aspen outpost in 2021, and a soon to open Los Angeles counterpart in early 2022.

