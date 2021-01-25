Catch Hospitality Group Expands Restaurant Concept - CATCH STEAK - With New Locations In Aspen And Los Angeles

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The power team behind Catch Hospitality Group (CHG), Tilman J. Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum, and Eugene Remm announced today the expansion of CATCH STEAK, their indoor outdoor 20,000 square foot Meatpacking steakhouse concept, with the opening of two new locations in the heart of Aspen and Los Angeles. Known for its successful seafood-centric restaurants, with locations in New York, Los Angeles, Playa del Carmen, and Las Vegas, these openings mark the most recent expansion of the CATCH brand.

"We are doubling down on the hospitality industry – opening CATCH STEAK in two new locations," said Tilman Fertitta, Catch Hospitality Group partner. "Aspen and Melrose Place will offer CATCH's world-renowned dishes with unparalleled, scenic views. This concept has been a huge success and we look forward to adding these destinations to our portfolio."

Set to open in Summer 2021, CHG will transform Aspen Kitchen, a bi-level space with a wraparound rooftop terrace located in the heart of town and steps from Aspen Mountain Gondola, alongside premium retail including Dior, Gucci, Moncler and the beloved Kemosabe, into Colorado's first CATCH STEAK bringing the approachable steakhouse to the popular ski town. The property spans 10,000 square feet between its rooftop and private cellar event space and will feature indoor and outdoor spaces. On the West Coast, CATCH STEAK is set to open in Fall 2021 at Fig & Olive's former 10,000 sq ft. flagship location on world famous Melrose Place, just steps away from the original CATCH LA.

"Aspen has become a second home and a community that means a great deal to me and my family. Bringing CATCH STEAK to this market felt like the perfect match to our lighter, brighter and fresher take on a classic steakhouse. As an LA resident, I've always found Melrose Place to be one of the most beautiful blocks. We have proven that what works in New York City works here and we're so excited to get open and give people something new to try," said Mark Birnbaum, one of three partners of Catch Hospitality Group.

Both of the split-level locations will follow the design blueprint of the original CATCH STEAK in New York City featuring unique indoor and outdoor dining spaces with decor that mixes classic steakhouse motifs with vibrant, energetic and inviting design. To bring both concepts to life, CHG has retained award-winning architecture and design firm Rockwell Group to combine the energy and DNA of a CATCH property with new and fresh designs.

"We believe that the future of experiential dining shines bright and that CATCH STEAK is well positioned to bring that experience to the LA and Aspen markets in 2021." Eugene Remm, one of three partners of Catch Hospitality Group.

CATCH STEAK in Aspen, Colorado will be located at 515 E Hopkins Ave. and CATCH STEAK in Los Angeles, California will be located at 8490 Melrose Pl. For more information, visit www.catchrestaurants.com.

About CATCH Hospitality Group

Catch Hospitality Group partners Tilman Fertitta, Mark Birnbaum and Eugene Remm have propelled globally-influenced seafood restaurant Catch (2011) from a standalone NYC flagship to an international phenomenon with successful locations in Los Angeles, Playa del Carmen and Las Vegas at the ARIA Resort & Casino, along with sister concept Catch Steak , which opened its premiere NYC location in Fall 2019 with plans to open Los Angeles and Aspen counterparts in Summer and Fall of 2021.

With a focus on culture and brand, New York based restaurateurs Remm and Birnbaum spent two decades building CHG into one of the country's most successful restaurant management companies. Dubbed by Forbes Magazine as the "New Kings of New York Hospitality," Remm and Birnbaum pioneer dynamic hospitality experiences using food, service and vibe to create seamless transitions between dining, nightlife and entertainment. In addition to Catch and Catch Steak, CHG operates midtown American brasserie Lexington Brass (2011) and the Co:Laboratory , a full-service event production agency specializing in the creation of high level, turnkey experiences for brands across the entertainment, fashion and lifestyle industries.

In 2017, CATCH partnered with hospitality business mogul Tilman Fertitta, who's privately owned Landry's, Inc . is ranked among the largest restaurant corporations in the U.S. Fertitta has spent 30 years cultivating his hospitality empire of over 600 locations into an international success. Fertitta, the "World's Richest Restaurateur," according to Forbes Magazine, is also the star of CNBC's Billion Dollar Buyer, and owner of Golden Nugget Casinos and the NBA Houston Rockets.

For more information on Catch Hospitality Group properties, please visit catchhg.com or follow @catch, @lexingtonbrass and @thecolaboratory on Instagram.

SOURCE Catch Hospitality Group