Catch Introduces Health Insurance Marketplace, alongside Retirement, and Tax Withholding

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, over 80 million Americans do not have access to employer sponsored benefits leaving them in a vulnerable position. Additionally, 21% of Americans have saved $0 for retirement, and 27 million Americans lack health insurance.

Using Catch, individuals are able to own and manage their benefits in one place without an employer sponsor.

Users build a benefits plan where they determine what percentage of their income to allocate to benefits like tax withholding, and retirement. Each time they're paid – functionality built around an individual's income volatility – they're able to automatically contribute to their plan. For high deductible health plans, individuals are able to contribute to a savings account to ensure they're preparing for emergencies.

For the 15 million people who use Healthcare.gov to access individual health insurance plans, Catch offers:

The ability to enroll in all health plans available on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace

A streamlined user experience that can cut application time in half

Assistance calculating subsidies and tax credits you qualify for

Dedicated support to help you navigate the marketplace

Withholding for taxes, time off, retirement, and other benefits

Extended features launching in 2020 to automate paying your premium and health savings

Existing health insurance marketplaces in the private sector target individuals and families through an aggressive sales cycle and call centers, working to push health insurance plans to receive a commission. Catch, alternatively, focuses on serving users through online chat with licensed health agents who aren't paid through commission. The business is designed with self-employed individuals in mind.

"Our company is solving a growing need as millions of individuals look at freelancing and side gigs within the demand economy to earn additional revenue or work for themselves," says Andrew Ambrosino, Catch's CEO.

Tens of thousands of independent workers already use Catch.co for tax withholding, saving for time, and retirement investment. The company is based in Boston and founded by Andrew Ambrosino (CEO), a former freelance developer and designer and Kristen Tyrrell Anderson (COO), a fintech veteran.

