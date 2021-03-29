Catch Matthew Dolman's Podcast for Discussions About Legal Issues

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Sibley Dolman Gipe is urging injured victims and people with an interest in personal injury law to listen to attorney Matthew Dolman's podcast. The podcast provides consumers with information about personal injury and other areas of law, helping legal consumers understand and protect their rights. Dolman is the founding partner of Sibley Dolman Gipe.

Attorneys Matthew Dolman and Stan Gipe, of Sibley Dolman Gipe, provide their insight on law news, legal issues, current stories, and cases. Hear it all from a lawyer's standpoint.

Among the topics Mr. Dolman has recently covered on his podcast include how a lawyer determines the value of an injury claim, answering questions that car accident victims frequently ask, why it is important to have a will, legal issues in real estate, and sexual harassment and retaliatory conduct in the workplace.

Matt Dolman is an experienced personal injury lawyer who represents the rights of the injured. Various legal organizations have recognized Mr. Dolman throughout his career. He is a member of both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an honor that fewer than one percent of practicing lawyers have achieved.

Florida Trends Magazine recognized Mr. Dolman as a 2020 Florida Legal Elite. In addition, he has been named to the Top 100 trial lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers and was named among the top 40 trial lawyers under 40 by that same organization. He boasts a perfect 10.0 Avvo.com rating and, in 2012, received an Avvo Client's Choice Award. American Academy of Attorneys has recognized Matt as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the country.

Mr. Dolman holds a bachelor of science in communications from Ithaca College and a Juris Doctor from the Stetson University College of Law. Stetson is well-known and recognized for its excellent trial advocacy program and regularly is ranked in the top three for trial advocacy by U.S. News and World Report.

Sibley Dolman Gipe is a personal injury law firm with offices throughout Florida, Boston, Houston, and the Bronx. The firm's attorneys represent the rights of people who have suffered injuries in preventable accidents, including car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, medical malpractice, bicycle accidents, nursing home abuse, slip and falls, and workplace accidents. The firm also works with victims of sexual abuse perpetrated by members of the clergy and members of the Boy Scouts of America.

Victims can schedule a consultation with one of the firm's attorneys by contacting their office at (833) 552-7274.

