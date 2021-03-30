Catch More Trophy Bass From The Pond With Tips From Top Pros

BEATRICE, Neb., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For many, the thrill of reeling in a trophy bass from a private lake or pond is a feeling that's tough to beat. But harvesting big bass takes more than just luck, so Exmark has launched a new how-to video series in partnership with Purina.

Experts say it's important to think about stocking, habitat and harvesting when it comes to managing a pond for trophy bass.

According to Greg Grimes, a biologist and founder of Aquatic Environmental Services, trophy bass management requires a different balance from traditional norms when it comes to stocking and habitat development. In the three-part video series, Living Rural, Grimes gives rural landowners implement a successful strategy for growing and harvesting trophy bass. Episodes of the Exmark Original Series, Living Rural, are now available on the Exmark Backyard Life site.

In the first Living Rural episode, Grimes offers advice on how to stock a lake or pond for trophy bass management. It requires a different balance of stocked species, skewed toward increased forage, or feeder fish, so bass have more food to eat.

In the second episode of Living Rural, Grimes offers tips on how to create the ideal pond habitat for trophy bass. After 25 years of working on thousands of clients' ponds, Grimes says one thing trophy bass always have in common is that they need to have a lot of bluegill. That means having the right habitat for bluegill to spawn and grow.

The third Living Rural episode focuses on harvesting strategies, including how to calculate how many bass to harvest and what size to focus on to control bass numbers and allow the trophy bass to thrive. Grimes shows viewers how to use a length-to-weight index to hone in on the right bass to harvest. He also explains the importance of also harvesting predatory species such as catfish, northern pike and crappie, while limiting the number of bluegills harvested.

Managing a lake or pond for trophy bass doesn't take a lot of extra effort, but it does require a strategic approach to stocking, habitat and harvesting. Learn from the experts at Exmark.com/Backyard.

About Exmark

Exmark Manufacturing was incorporated in May 1982 as an independent manufacturer of professional turf care equipment. Today, it is the leading manufacturer of commercial mowers and equipment for the landscape professional. In addition to designing, building and marketing quality turf care equipment, Exmark's goal is total customer satisfaction. All Exmark products are designed to help customers increase productivity while delivering unmatched quality. Products are sold to distributors and dealers who share the company's commitment to customer service and quality products. Learn more at Exmark.com.

About Backyard Life

With a focus on giving home and acreage owners tips and know-how to make the most of their outdoor experience and live more life outdoors, Backyard Life is a unique one-of-a-kind multimedia destination. Content focuses on lawn-and-garden, outdoor cooking and living, and rural lifestyles. Learn more at Exmark.com/Backyard.

