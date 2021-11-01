Catch Offers Marketplace Coverage in California, Extends Health Insurance Offering to Two Million Independent Workers

"Everyone should be able to work on their own without worrying about access to health insurance," said Kristen Anderson, Catch's CEO and Co-Founder. "Knowing they're covered goes a long way in giving independent workers the kind of security they need to go solo."

Catch partners with the leading marketplaces for independent and gig work, including Upwork, DoorDash, Sittercity, Patreon, Turo, Propel, Pangea, SimplrFlex, Allobee, and Right Side Up. Catch also partners with software platforms that facilitate independent work, like Square, Lili Banking, Aisle Planner, theCut, Mercury, Paro, and Wethos. During this Open Enrollment, these partnerships will enable millions of independent workers access to healthcare through Catch.

Studies show that one in four independent contractors remain uninsured. This lack of coverage has become particularly acute in the wake of a public health crisis, preventing many independent workers that fall ill from getting the necessary treatment they need. Catch believes this Open Enrollment is a significant opportunity to get more independent workers covered, as tax subsidies enacted under the American Rescue Plan will make coverage even more affordable.

For those without access to employer-sponsored benefits, Catch provides an all-in-one platform to automatically take care of benefits like health insurance, retirement, and more. In an easy to use app, freelancers and contractors can track and trace thousands of income sources to create a personalized payroll system and truly portable benefits. Catch is backed by Crosslink Capital, Khosla Ventures, Kindred Ventures, Nyca Partners, and Urban Innovation Fund. Find out more here .

