Catch Some Caribbean Holiday Cheer: The Beaches Resorts 'Shelf to Shore' Vacation Sweepstakes is Here

In celebration, Santa's Scout Elves are trading sleigh bells for city streets in the festively wrapped Beaches Resorts Scout Elf Mobile, cruising through New York City and Chicago through Christmas Eve. Decked out with tropical flair and candy-cane charm, each ride-share is a moving postcard from paradise, designed to make passersbys stop, smile, and dream of island breezes. Featuring everything from Scout Elves lounging beachside to zipping down waterslides, the Beaches Resorts Scout Elf Mobile is more than just a joyride – anyone who spots the Scout Elf Mobile can also enter the sweepstakes by scanning the QR code on its side, turning the holiday hustle into a tropical escape for four at any Beaches Resort.

"Holiday enchantment knows no limits as Beaches Resorts and The Lumistella Company ring in year three of spreading The Elf on the Shelf magic on vacation," said Luisana Suegart, Director of Public Relations at Unique Vacations, Inc., an affiliate of the worldwide representative for Beaches Resorts. "There's no place more festive than New York and Chicago to kick off the season, where families can hop aboard the Beaches Resorts Scout Elf Mobile for a touch of Caribbean warmth — and maybe even win their very own getaway to Beaches Resorts, the Official Caribbean Vacation of The Elf on the Shelf."

The annual Elf on the Shelf at Beaches Resorts holiday program is a one-of-a-kind partnership adding Scout Elf magic to the shores of the Caribbean. From November 28–December 31, 2025, Beaches Negril and Beaches Turks and Caicos will transform into tropical wonderlands with Scout Elf-themed parties, cozy storytimes and movie screenings from The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse, festive karaoke, and more merry surprises.

Families can even experience the first-ever The Elf on the Shelf® Caribbean Vacation Suite at Beaches Turks and Caicos — a limited-time holiday hideaway inspired by the Scout Elf's iconic red-and-white flair, complete with a twinkling Christmas tree, themed décor, special collectibles, and playful touches that keep the holiday sparkle shining from sunrise to sunset.

"Whether you're strolling down Fifth Avenue or lounging on a white sand beach, keep your eyes peeled," added Suegart. "Scout Elves are everywhere this season, spreading joy, wonder, and a dash of Caribbean sparkle wherever they go."

Entries for the Beaches Resorts 'Shelf to Shore' Vacation Sweepstakes are open to residents of the U.S. and Canada through 11:59 p.m. EST on Christmas Eve. Please visit www.beaches.com/the-elf-on-the-shelf-sweepstakes for details.

For more information on The Elf on the Shelf at Beaches Resorts, returning again in 2026, please visit www.beaches.com/the-elf-on-the-shelf .

Beaches Resorts is the Caribbean playground where families can live their best island life. With all-inclusive family resorts in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and soon-to-come locations in Barbados, The Bahamas and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Beaches offers fun-forward family all-inclusive vacations - from a dynamic selection of restaurants and vibrant food trucks to all-you-can-enjoy water sports, live shows and epic water parks. Kids discover magic with Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, Kids Camps, and hangouts for teens, while parents enjoy peace of mind with certified nannies, engaging programming and multi-bedroom villas perfect for bringing generations together. As an Advanced Certified Autism Center (CAC) through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), Beaches staff are specially trained to understand and cater to the unique needs of neurodivergent guests, so that every member of the family finds joy, connection, and memories made to last a lifetime. For more information about Beaches Resorts, visit www.beaches.com .

CCA and B, LLC d/b/a The Lumistella Company is the parent company behind The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse™, the official source for the stories of the enchanted world of Santa Claus. Family-owned and women-led since 2005, the company's portfolio includes a number of iconic Christmas brands, including: The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates. As a global company operating in 25 countries, on 5 continents with 85+ licensees, our purpose is to make joyful family moments possible around the world. To learn more about The Lumistella Company, please visit www.lumistella.com .

