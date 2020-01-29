SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catch the Big Game at Sycuan Casino Resort on Sunday, February 2 and enjoy food and drink specials, several big screens featuring the game throughout the casino, Hot Seat Drawings and so much more.

Guests can watch the Big Game from a variety of venues throughout the property including Sycuan's gigantic 385 by 204 inch video wall in the main lobby, the massive double-sided screen in Rank & File and while playing all of their favorite games on the casino floor. $10 Big Game Food Specials will be served throughout the day including chicken drumettes, pulled pork and short rib sliders, corndogs, pretzel bites and pepperoni flatbread pizzas.

Elicit Bar & Lounge's Big Game Viewing Party features $25 buckets of beer (domestic) and $30 buckets of beer (imports) and specialty food platters. There will also be an exclusive VIP party and Judson's Big Game Party with XTRA 1360 Fox Sports happening in Rank & File.

Additionally, during the Big Game, guests can win their share of $10,000 in FREEplay by participating in Hot Seat Drawings. One lucky guest will win $1,500 in FREEplay every 30 minutes beginning at 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Plus, one Diamond or Black Card Club Sycuan member will instantly win $500 in FREEplay every 30 minutes.

In Poker, guests can participate in Football Power Play starting at 3:30 p.m. and will receive $25 Cash Splash for a field goal, $50 Cash Splash for a touchdown and $100 Rack Attack for a safety. Also, Hot Seat Drawings will take place before and after The Big Game for guests to have a chance to win a Visa Gift Card.

For more information about Sycuan's Big Game event on Sunday, February 2 visit www.sycuan.com/promotions/the-big-game-2020.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 36 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan recently completed a $260M expansion, which includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts a newly expanded casino floor for a total of 2,800 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

