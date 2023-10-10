Catch the last chance to log in All in Print China 2023

News provided by

Messe Duesseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

10 Oct, 2023, 04:46 ET

SHANGHAI, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Only 21 days to go until the 9th All in Print China (AIP 2023), organized by Messe Duesseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., which will take place on 1 - 4 November 2023. As a member of the drupa Print Family, All in Print China has developed the most professional and influential international industry show in China with substantial support from drupa. AIP 2023 is celebrating its 20th anniversary, which represents his prosperous experience with the industry and will enter a new area full of great energy and unlimited possibilities. You should never miss the gorgeous international show in China as well as one of the world's largest industry exhibitions.

AIP picutre
AIP picutre

Register for free ticket now: https://www.allinprint.com/links?id=948

Your most effective gateway to China's printing market

Claiming "New Technology, New Driver, New Pattern", the 9th All in Print China will be held on 1 - 4 November 2023 in Shanghai with a huge scale of 110,000 m2. Based on product category, 9 pavilions are set up, displayed on 7 themes covering the whole industry, which are Digital Printing, Pre-press and Digitalization, Comprehensive Printing, Post-press Packaging, Comprehensive Packaging, Corrugated and Paper Packaging, Comprehensive Printing & Innovative Materials, and 2 special zones, including Printing Digitalization Factory Zone and Innovation Factory.

Why visit AIP 2023?

1.       The highest number of exhibitors ever, one-stop view the whole industry chain

More than 1,000 exhibitors will display their latest products and technologies under one roof. Confirmed exhibitors include SIEMENS, Canon, DuPont, Epson, APP, CRON, Masterwork, Founder, 3M, Flora, SHIELD, etc.

See more exhibitors at: https://www.allinprint.com/links?id=949

2.       Experience the prosperity and discover new businesses after 3 years suspension

A PCR test is no longer required for entry into China, hence the removal of all travel restrictions. This has sparked a revival in international business, with traders worldwide converging at major trade fairs in China to explore fresh business prospects. It also can be observed from the numerous inquiries by overseas visitors and the positive feedback from international associations.

3.       To be the first to learn about the latest technologies from the concurrent events

All in Print China has established itself as a highly relevant exhibition for the industry, encompassing technology trends as well as innovations driven by global megatrends in a fast-changing world. As it will be seen on site, several decades of events show great value and influence including All in Print China New Technology Conference, Innovative Release of the Printing Digitalization Factory, 2023 Labelling Technology Development Forum, and so forth, you will be inspired by more future trend information from the concurrent events.

4.       To offer visitors a pleasant and comfortable exhibition experience

As an international event, each edition of AIP attracts numerous trade visitors from around the globe. For this year, it is expected to attract more than 100,000 trade visitors. Over 110 local buyer groups and around 40 international buyer groups will visit the show.

As the pre-registered visitor, you can gain a catalogue onsite and the visa support service. As the visitor buyer groups, more thoughtful services are offered, such as show catalogues, fast-track entrance, customized gifts, VIP lounges with snacks and beverages, matchmaking service, etc.

To visit AIP 2023 for free, please register at: https://www.allinprint.com/links?id=948

SOURCE Messe Duesseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

